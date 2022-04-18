Registration open for 13th Annual MCC Golf Outing

Metropolitan Community College will host its 13th annual MCC Golf Outing on Sunday, June 12, at Tiburon Golf Course (10302 S. 168th St.).

Proceeds from the event will benefit the College’s SkillsUSA students, who are pursuing careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.

Through the MCC Foundation, the annual event supports opportunities for students who are planning to enter trades careers and participate in the MCC chapter of SkillsUSA, including 20 MCC students who qualified to compete in the SkillsUSA Championships in Atlanta June 23-24 by finishing in first or second place at the state championships in Grand Island last week.

They have the opportunity to represent MCC at the national event that will feature more than 6,500 of the top career and technical trade students in the nation, who will be competing in timed and judged competitions that include audio/radio production, automotive service and refinishing technology, collision damage appraisal and repair technology, electrical construction wiring, digital cinema production, fire fighting, photography, TV/video production and welding fabrication.

The MCC Golf Outing begins with a noon check-in followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start. It includes 18 holes of golf, cart, pin and raffle prizes, as well as an awards dinner. Entry fees are $100 per individual or $400 for a four-person team. Registration is due May 13.

This event will follow the health and safety guidelines of the Sarpy County Health Department. More information about the MCC Golf Outing, including and various sponsorship opportunities, are available at mccneb.edu/Community-Business/Community-Events/golf.

