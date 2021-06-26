Reid graduates from University of Alabama
Ryan Reid of Fremont received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering degree from the University of Alabama.
UA awarded some 5,860 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies April 30-May 2.
