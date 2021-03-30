Remembering Dorothy: Riders making 362-mile ride in memory of woman who helped youth

Tom Ziegler speaks with pain and admiration as his talks about his late wife.
Dorothy Kiyukah Ziegler spent much of her life helping Native American youth.
She encouraged them to embrace their culture and a healthy lifestyle. She sought to help them escape poverty and urged them to get an education.
Now, Ziegler and other horseback riders are honoring her memory with a ride of more than 360 miles from Mayetta, Kansas, to Marty, South Dakota.
On Sunday, they came into Fremont as part of the “Cante Waste Win Wiconi Icimani Ecun,” which translates: “Good Heart Woman Does Journey of Life Ride.”
Ziegler, a Lakota Sioux from Lower Brule, South Dakota, talked about his late wife’s legacy on Sunday morning after he and other participants set up two tipis at Christensen Field. The group camped there Sunday night before leaving Monday.
The Eastern Nebraska Film Office, founded by Stacy Heatherly of Fremont, served as the support crew in Dodge and Saunders counties for the riders.
As a young child, Kiyukah Ziegler — known as “Scootie" — had been in foster care and boarding school.
Because she had experienced it herself, she understood the abandonment issues, abuse, anger and childhood trauma that other Native American youth can face.
“She’d been through things that no little girl should ever have to go through,” Ziegler said. “It overwhelms me. I was fascinated that she was able to continue her life after all that.”
He loves one of her favorite sayings: “A childhood trauma takes a lifetime of healing.”
Kiyukah Ziegler was adopted into a Yankton Sioux family as a little girl. She later graduated from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion with a master’s degree in psychology. She’d earn three master’s degrees and many awards.
Ziegler said his wife helped steer kids in a positive direction.
She could help kids learn to deal with their anger in healthy ways — one of which was education.
During her career, Kiyukah Ziegler’s jobs included serving as a principal at Marty Indian School in Marty, South Dakota, and as a professor at the University of South Dakota.
Later, she worked at Capital Area Counseling Services in Pierre, South Dakota.
There, she coordinated workshops to help non-Native American families understand the culture and what Native foster children were experiencing.
She’d also tell children that the foster parents were taking care of them until their biological parents could become healthy and they could be reunited — so the children wouldn’t blame themselves for the separation.
Kiyukah Ziegler and Jerome Kill Small, a strong Lakota spiritual leader in South Dakota, would have a Hunka ceremony for kids. During this ceremony, the child’s biological and foster parents would take each other as brother and sister.
“That really knocked down a lot of barriers between the two families,” Ziegler said, adding, “She was always in the background making sure everything was done in the traditional way.”
Kiyukah Ziegler encouraged young people to get a college education. She’d explain that many years ago, the Native people depended on the buffalo for food and shelter, as a resource for living.
“Education is the new buffalo,” she’d tell students.
An education would help provide what students needed since the buffalo is gone.
Students weren’t the only ones who benefited from Kiyukah Ziegler’s insights.
Ziegler said he didn’t think he was smart, earning Cs and Ds in high school, but his wife encouraged him to go to college.
His voice is filled with emotion and tenderness as he reports the result.
“The first year I went back I made the dean’s list,” he said. “She taught me how to study. She taught me how to get ready for tests.”
Ziegler said many Native students don’t go to college, because they don’t know how to access the funding to get there.
So if students showed an interest in college, his wife would show them how to complete the paperwork.
She called these times, “teachable moments.”
“That’s the way I look at things nowadays,” Ziegler said. “Instead of getting frustrated, I take that moment to teach.”
As part of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, Kiyukah Ziegler was on the board of directors for their casino in Kansas. She later became a gaming commissioner and she and Ziegler moved to her reservation near Mayetta.
Ziegler said his wife had chest and abdominal pain before they moved, but was told they were phantom pains from another procedure. She had another checkup after moving to Kansas.
“We were driving down the road and she got a phone call and they said they needed to see her,” Ziegler said. "Right then and there, just by the look on her face, I knew it wasn’t good.”
Ziegler’s face fills with pain as he talks.
“She got the job of her dreams to work for her own people, to try to help her own people, and then she got the news that she had cancer,” he said.
Ziegler stayed busy caring for his wife and taking her mother to dialysis three times a week.
Kiyukah Ziegler would have treatment for years.
Ziegler said the treatment took a toll on her body, but her spirit remained strong. They danced at pow wows and rode horses together.
She loved her horses.
As the cancer worsened, she gave up her job and they traveled. She was 58 years old when she died on Jan. 7.
She left thoughts behind in her obituary: “Life is only but a journey and my new life just begun.”
Her advice was simple: “Don’t worry so much, move forward in life, surround yourself with positive people, forgive others, do the right thing, follow the Ten Commandments, breathe, enjoy life, never forget who created you and don’t be scared, instead, celebrate.”
Now, Ziegler is honoring her with the memorial ride. Numbers of riders vary per day, anywhere from four to a dozen. Riders and horses take breaks. Horses are traded with some riding in the trailer for a while.
“This is his journey to help him heal, because he loved her a lot,” said Kelly Daniels, one of the riders from Overland Park, Kansas. “She was a beautiful woman and did so much good for so many people and he wants to carry on the work she did — and we all do.”
Ziegler described the significance of riding horses.
“The horse is a very strong-spirited animal that helped us through our roughest times,” Ziegler said. “We used them for hunting, for traveling. They’ve played a big role in our history. They made us a stronger nation.”
He noted something else: “You can tell them anything. You can cry with them, laugh and play with them.”
On Sunday evening, Ziegler said the ride has turned out to be everything he’s wanted — and more. He’s appreciated the riders’ prayers and commitment.
“The first three or four days we rode there was nothing but rain and cold weather,” he said. “To endure that for somebody who did nothing but help people and to see that returned to her in that respect was overwhelming to me.”