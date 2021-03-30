Remembering Dorothy: Riders making 362-mile ride in memory of woman who helped youth

Ziegler said many Native students don’t go to college, because they don’t know how to access the funding to get there.

So if students showed an interest in college, his wife would show them how to complete the paperwork.

She called these times, “teachable moments.”

“That’s the way I look at things nowadays,” Ziegler said. “Instead of getting frustrated, I take that moment to teach.”

As part of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, Kiyukah Ziegler was on the board of directors for their casino in Kansas. She later became a gaming commissioner and she and Ziegler moved to her reservation near Mayetta.

Ziegler said his wife had chest and abdominal pain before they moved, but was told they were phantom pains from another procedure. She had another checkup after moving to Kansas.

“We were driving down the road and she got a phone call and they said they needed to see her,” Ziegler said. "Right then and there, just by the look on her face, I knew it wasn’t good.”

Ziegler’s face fills with pain as he talks.