Remembering Maddie

Maddie Everitt might scream when she saw a bug, but she loved butterflies.

She had a butterfly tattoo on her leg and those who knew the Fremont teen say she was very much like the winged creatures — beautiful and free and someone who benefitted those around her.

“She was one of the best people I’ve ever met,” said best friend Peyton Harman. “She was definitely the smartest and one of the funniest, nicest people. She had an outgoing attitude and she was always upbeat and happy.”

Family and friends are mourning the loss of a tender-hearted teen they say sought to uplift those around her. Everitt died May 23 of a catastrophic brain injury after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 30.

Everitt was a 2022 cum laude graduate of Fremont High School, where she had major roles in “The Addams Family” and “Peter and the Starcatcher.” Besides theater, she was involved in track and choir and graduated as dance team captain. She was a Sunday school music leader and performer with the Hands of Faith puppet team at First Lutheran Church.

Free-spirited like the butterfly, the 18-year-old talked about exploring the country in a Volkswagen van, but was postponing that dream to attend the University of Nebraska-Kearney in the fall.

Teachers and students are remembering Everitt’s legacy of compassion, talent and intelligence.

“She was so incredibly kind and she filled every room she walked into with light,” said FHS drama teacher Caitie Hays.

Fellow graduate Hailey Newill said Everitt saw the best in people.

“She was very encouraging,” Newill said. “She was just always there for you in whatever way you needed.”

Harman said Everitt could help him if he was upset.

“She was always trying to make people feel better,” the 17-year-old said.

Teachers and students described Everitt as a leader and someone who’d shine in the spotlight, but didn’t seek it out and didn’t need to be in it.

Instead, she sought to build up others.

Peyton’s dad, FHS vocal music teacher Mark Harman, recalls Everitt’s inclusiveness.

“Maddie was the kid who could make everybody feel comfortable,” Mark Harman said. “She had a million groups of friends and in every group, there were people who believed she was their best friend, because she was so good at including everybody.”

Jennifer Gay was Everitt’s art and Tiger Success Time (homeroom) teacher.

“She was always trying to make others feel important,” Gay said.

Recently, Everitt gave Gay a piece of artwork with a note, which included the drawing of a little heart and read: “I’m so thankful to have had you for TST the past two years. Don’t forget me.”

“I would never have forgotten her,” Gay said softly.

Teachers remembered Everitt’s numerous abilities.

Hays said Everitt was artistically talented and intelligent.

“She was smart as a whip, but she wasn’t one of those kids who bragged about it,” Hays said.

Mark Harman said Maddie represents the best of Fremont.

“She was a very good musician,” Harman said. “She was an athlete. She was a good student. She had a heart of gold. She was community service oriented. If you could pick the best characteristics of the best kids and build a really great high school student, you’d build Maddie Everitt. She was a light in the world.”

Teachers and students shared funny memories of their mentee and friend.

Coach TJ Roffers remembers two rides he took with Everitt and her teammates.

Roffers is the FHS head girls track coach. Everitt was a pole vaulter and high jumper.

One day, the coach and kids were headed to Omaha for a track meet when the young athletes started singing to music from a phone. They sang all kinds of songs – show tunes, rock, heavy metal and one song by a group called, “Panic at the Disco.”

“I sat there driving into that meet and cringed the entire way in,” Roffers said. “I told them once we got in (to Omaha) that it was the worst ride of my life.”

Roffers was joking about that ride, but not about the next one.

After the pole vault event, Roffers took the girls to Freddy’s for burgers and then for ice cream. They were returning to meet up with the rest of the team when Everitt and her pals, Hailey Newill and Sierra Nelson, started singing the tender song, “Jenny.”

“Maddie really sung her heart out on that song,” Roffers said. “Looking back, I think that was one of the best rides of my life.”

Hays remembers when Everitt had a lead role in “Peter and the Starcatcher.” Actors were performing scenes at Fremont Middle School to encourage those students to attend the show.

On the way, Hays drove actors past the Johnson Park playground. The actors tried to convince Hays to stop and let them play.

“I told them we didn’t have time, but Maddie — ever the negotiator — convinced me that we should leave 10 minutes earlier the second day we were going to the middle school so they could play on the playground,” Hays said.

Hays cherishes a photo she took of the students on the playground.

“She loved to push the boundaries when she knew it wouldn’t hurt anybody or make them uncomfortable — but especially when she knew it would make you laugh or smile,” Hays said.

Like other teachers, Hays enjoyed having Everitt as a student.

“She was the kind of kid you want to have in class and you want to be in your activities, because she was so positive and hardworking and a great influence on other students,” Hays said.

Everitt was a team player, too.

When the lead actress for a one-act play was quarantined due to COVID-19 in 2020, Everitt learned the role in three days and was prepared to perform in district competition. Ultimately, the lead actress was able to leave quarantine and take the stage, but Hays was impressed by Everitt’s commitment and selflessness – and gave her a lead role in “Peter and the Starcatchers.”

Everitt played Molly, a mother figure to the Lost Boys. Playing a nurturing figure wasn’t a stretch for Everitt, who told the Tribune she carried a “mom bag” with sanitizer, gum and Band-Aids — just in case she or her friends needed them.

“She really just loved out loud,” Hays said. “She loved her friends and her teachers and her family.”

And Everitt had some wacky times with her friends.

Newill remembers when they met at the school the day after a track meet. They were just going to run for a mile. They left keys in Everitt’s car.

When they returned, Everitt realized she’d accidentally locked her keys in the car, too.

“We spent the next five hours at the school, trying to break into her car in the parking lot,” Newill said.

They tried bobby pins, a wire clothes hangar and even a shoe lace. They almost succeeded with the shoe lace, an idea they’d found through Google.

“I think if we had two more hours, we maybe could have got it,” Newill said.

They eventually called someone to help them get into the car. It was about 9 p.m. by then.

Newill has other good memories like the time, years ago, when their softball team, which wasn’t expected to win at all, won the state tournament one summer.

“I always had such a fun time with her,” Newill said. “She just loved to have fun and I think she’d want us to remember her — not in a sad way — but to remember all the fun times we had with her, because she liked to have fun.”

Gay will remember Everitt’s example.

“You could see God through her,” Gay said. “She lived her life to be good to everybody. She was who God wants us all to be.”

Peyton Harman will carry a reminder of Everitt wherever he goes.

The student recently got a tattoo of a butterfly — like the one Everitt had. It’s on his upper arm along with her birth date.

It’s an ever-present reminder of the free-spirited teen whom loved ones say fluttered through life blessing so many at each stop.

