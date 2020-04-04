Residents share lessons learned from the Great Depression

“He was lucky to get a job as head auditor in Omaha for the state in the ag department,” she said.

Peters said she knows it was tough for her parents to move away from other family members in Minnesota.

She has other Depression Era memories of bread that cost 5 cents a loaf and she recalls something else: “We ate a lot of oatmeal, especially during the winter months.”

Petersen, originally from Dodge, remembers her mother talking about going to the town square, downtown, and where bread or other food might be passed out.

People also survived by eating what they could grow in their own gardens. They shared garden produce and seeds.

“There was a lot of sharing,” Petersen said. “We had friends who were living in the country and they raised cattle and pigs and when they would butcher, my dad would go out and shovel grain for them and he’d come home with some pork chops.”

Petersen’s father, who’d lost a leg to an infection when he was 6 years old, walked with crutches.

“He wasn’t ably employed, but he did everything,” she said.

That included shoveling grain.

Petersen has other memories.