Residents share lessons learned from the Great Depression

Jane Petersen remembers the little dress her grandma made her out of a chicken feed sack.
Grandma also made her a slip from a flour sack to wear under that dress.
Born in 1936, the Fremont woman was a child during an era known as the Great Depression. She recalls stories her mother told of bread lines and radish sandwiches. She remembers how times still were tough when the United States was plunged into World War II and the rationing that occurred during that time.
Fremonter June Hansen recalls those days, too.
“I was born in the Dirty ’30s in Wyoming in the Dust Bowl days,” she said.
Hansen knows people in those days made soups and stews to help stretch out the food they had and clothing for a child from the best part of a dad’s worn-out shirt.
Now as Americans face tough financial times, the women recall what people did to make it through one of the most economically miserable eras this nation has ever known.
And how people from those times emerged as resilient and resourceful individuals.
Fremonter Mary Peters said her family lived in Minneapolis. When the Great Depression hit, her father—an auditor—lost his business. For a while, he worked at a gas station until he got a job in Nebraska.
“He was lucky to get a job as head auditor in Omaha for the state in the ag department,” she said.
Peters said she knows it was tough for her parents to move away from other family members in Minnesota.
She has other Depression Era memories of bread that cost 5 cents a loaf and she recalls something else: “We ate a lot of oatmeal, especially during the winter months.”
Petersen, originally from Dodge, remembers her mother talking about going to the town square, downtown, and where bread or other food might be passed out.
People also survived by eating what they could grow in their own gardens. They shared garden produce and seeds.
“There was a lot of sharing,” Petersen said. “We had friends who were living in the country and they raised cattle and pigs and when they would butcher, my dad would go out and shovel grain for them and he’d come home with some pork chops.”
Petersen’s father, who’d lost a leg to an infection when he was 6 years old, walked with crutches.
“He wasn’t ably employed, but he did everything,” she said.
That included shoveling grain.
Petersen has other memories.
“I can remember mom saying they had radish sandwiches. It would be homemade bread and butter and sliced radishes,” Petersen said. “We could make homemade butter. We would get cream from my dad’s sister and we could churn cream and make butter, but it was used very sparingly.”
She and her family didn’t have jelly, but they put syrup on bread.
“We would have a lot of sorghum because the farmers were raising sorghum and using it for animal feed. You could buy sorghum by the quart. If you’ve ever tasted it, it has—to me—a bitter flavor. It’s the consistency of syrup, maybe a little bit thicker,” Petersen said.
She and family members ate sorghum on bread, pancakes or even make a sandwich from it.
Depression Era people were creative when it came to clothing.
Petersen’s family had chickens and when she was a little girl when she and her dad went to the hatchery in Dodge to buy chicken feed.
In those days, chicken feed came in sacks made of pretty print material.
“When I was little, my grandmother could make me a dress out of a chicken feed sack,” Petersen said. “I had a real cute little slip and she crocheted around the top and the bottom, but on the backside, it said, ‘Pillsbury Best.’ It was a flour sack.”
Petersen wasn’t the only child to wear a feed sack dress.
“Most of us grew up wearing feed sacks,” she said. “I still have some feed sack tablecloths.”
Women made aprons from the sacks. If a hole was torn in an apron, it became a dish towel. Feed sacks became curtains and table cloths.
Depression Era people reused items.
“You always recycled stuff and you wore stuff until it wore out,” Petersen said. “I look at Goodwill or someplace and I think, ‘Good heavens, these clothes look like they’ve hardly been worn and here they are.’”
It’s difficult for her to see people prepare food and toss leftovers away, too.
Like the other women, Hansen knew life during the 1930s wasn’t easy.
In fact, farming was tough.
“Lots of my folks’ family lived in one house to take care of each other, because you couldn’t grow anything,” Hansen said. “My dad became discouraged out in Wyoming and moved to the family to northeast Nebraska in about 1939.”
Hansen said her mother, who’d had to fend for herself since the eighth grade, was a good cook.
“She made lots of soup, lots of stews, lots of dumplings and homemade noodles—very filling food that you could stretch,” Hansen said.
Her family also had a garden.
“My dad was a farmer so that helped, because you grew everything, you and raised your own animals so that was a big help,” Hansen said.
Hansen said her mother canned the chicken, pork and beef that they raised.
“You didn’t go to the store every day to buy ready-made food,” Hansen said. “You canned it and it was very good and—to me—we were much healthier. My mother lived to be 95.”
Hansen’s mother was resourceful when it came to making her children’s clothing.
“My mother would take the best part of my dad’s worn-out shirts and she would sew clothing,” Hansen said. “My dresses were made from parts of my dad’s shirts. We had lots of things made from flour sacks.”
Hansen learned valuable lessons.
“We were taught, ‘waste not, want not,’” Hansen said. “My mother taught me to sew and I started making my own clothing at a very young age—all the way up through when I got married. I made my wedding dress, my attendants’ dresses, veils, the whole thing.”
Like many people of that era, Hansen and others learned to make the best use of whatever was available.
Today, if people get tired of something, they go and buy something new in a new style, she said.
“We didn’t go out in that kind of a situation. You ‘made due’ with what you had. You’d remake a piece of clothing so it looks new,” Hansen said.
As years passed, the United States would enter World War II.
Dustin Gann, assistant professor of history at Midland University, noted that while many people consider the Depression Era as that period of the 1930s, historians say full economic stability didn’t occur until about 1946—after the end of World War II.
During the war, sugar, gas and tires were among items that were rationed in the United States. People were issued books with stamps that they used to obtain the limited amount of these items they were allowed to buy.
“If you went to the store and you didn’t have a stamp for sugar, you didn’t buy it,” Petersen said.
A gas ration was limited to three gallons a week, because gasoline and other supplies were needed for the war effort.
Looking back, Petersen remembers that Depression Era people did get tired of certain foods.
After she and her husband, Lyle, married, he didn’t want to eat chicken. His family had raised chickens, which they sold along with eggs.
And he’d eaten chicken every day.
“I never fixed chicken for a meal for him,” Petersen said. “The kids liked it so I would chicken for them and something else for him.”
