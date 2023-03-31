Clayton Anderson saw the world in a way few people ever will.

The Nebraska-born astronaut, who grew up in Ashland, spent 152 days aboard the International Space Station in 2007. He spent another 15 days in space in 2010.

While in space, Anderson watched the light of sunrises and sunsets pass through the atmosphere and saw the lovely colors of its different layers. Places like the Sahara Desert, normally considered barren, took on fresh beauty.

“To me, all I could think of when I looked at the earth was that, ‘There is no randomness here,’” he said recently. “Everything is ordered and nothing is random. I believe that’s because of God’s creation. I think it did nothing but strengthen my faith in God.”

Next month, Anderson will share more stories as keynote speaker for the 2023 Fremont Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast.

The event, open to the public, is set for Good Friday on April 7 in the Wikert Event Center at Midland University. Doors open at 6:30 a.m. Cost is $25 per ticket or $200 for a table of eight. Tickets are available at fremontne.org.

Looking back, Anderson recalled how growing up in a smaller community helped him later in life.

“I’m a firm believer that, in general, the more things you are involved in — in the community and life — the better citizen you become,” he said.

Growing up in Ashland allowed Anderson to be involved in sports, theater, music, science club and student government. Anderson worked in his church and had local jobs.

“All those things prepare you for life and they give you a perspective that many kids today don’t seem to have,” he said.

Anderson believes the nurturing from teachers, coaches, the church, community and work as a lifeguard and farm hand prepared him to do many things — one of which was to be an astronaut.

His parents were active members of First Christian Church in Ashland. His father, John, was church treasurer and a choir member. Clayton Anderson played the piano for children’s church classes.

“Every Sunday, I’d show up and we’d sing Bible songs,” he said. “I found that fascinating and enjoyable and I would eventually become — along with my sister and brother — the pianist and the organist of the church for many years.”

Anderson said his mom, Alice, told him he had an obligation to his church.

“As a kid, you don’t like to hear those words when you have a softball game at 12:30 or your buddies are going to the swimming pool or a baseball game and you have to play for the 11 o’clock service at your church,” he said.

But Anderson said such situations taught him discipline, honor and responsibility.

“Those things are important to me,” he said. “I hope my wife (Susan) and I have instilled them in our kids who are 26 and 22.”

Anderson graduated from Ashland-Greenwood High School from 1977 and from Hastings College with a physics degree in 1981. He earned a master’s degree in aerospace engineering from Iowa State University in 1983 — the same year he was hired full time at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

He spent 15 years as an engineer, during which he had 14 failed attempts at becoming an astronaut.

Anderson continued filling out a government application each year.

“Applying is easy,” he said. “Getting accepted is hard.”

His first interview came on his 13th try.

On the 15th try, he was interviewed again and selected in 1998.

Anderson recalled when he learned he’d been accepted. At the time, he and his wife were in Cape Canaveral, Florida, looking for manatees, when his pager went off.

“Back then, you didn’t have cell phones,” Anderson recalled.

The pager indicated he was supposed to call the emergency operations center director at the space center. The Andersons found a black, rotary dial telephone and called.

Anderson was told to stand by.

The next voice he heard was Dave Leestma, director of flight crew operations directorate, who had overall responsibility for the astronaut office.

Leestma asked if Anderson still wanted to be a long duration, mission specialist astronaut.

“In my best astronaut voice, I said, ‘Yes sir,’” Anderson recalled.

Anderson hung up the phone.

“My wife and I cried,” he said. “We hopped in our rental car and drove to the airport (and went to Houston).”

Anderson reported for the astronaut corps in August 1998.

“And the adventure began,” he said.

He made six space walks during his time as an astronaut. In a 2007 Tribune story, Anderson would cite his first spacewalk as perhaps his most exciting.

“I got to open the hatch and stick my head out into the jet black of space. It was really cool. I felt like I’d been there my entire life,” he said.

Good training in the huge swimming pool at the space center helped keep him relaxed. He also had good equipment.

“Your space suit is your space ship,” he said. “It has everything you need to stay alive.”

Astronauts have a short and a long cable to keep them tethered to the station. If they would fall off, they have a jet pack that helps them fly back to the station.

Anderson also recalled flying over the Sahara Desert.

“Every time we passed over it, it seemed different. The patterns, shapes and colors are awe-inspiring,” he said.

He believes that as he looked out of the space station and saw the beauty of the earth, his faith in God became stronger.

“I personally felt strengthened by the fact that I could look out the window and daydream about how it all came to be and how powerful his spirit is,” he said in the 2007 article. “It’s a pretty awesome thing.”

In 2010, Anderson made a second trip to the space station via the space shuttle, Discovery. He made three of his space walks during his time there.

That spring, Anderson gave a presentation to schoolchildren in the North Bend Central gym, striving to show students that they could be whatever they chose to be.

“You’re Superman every day,” he told students, adding that he floated at breakfast and flew to work.

Recently reflecting on his time in space, Anderson makes a down-to-earth observation:

“It was not boring.”

Anderson said he believes God comes first, family is second and astronaut comes next and he’ll share various stories and thoughts during the prayer breakfast.

Now retired, Anderson is president and CEO of the Strategic Air & Space Museum in Ashland, where he’s intent on making the facility “the gem of the Midwest.”

In his role as president, Anderson said he wants to show people — especially kids — what’s possible in life.

“Every other kid’s just like me,” he said. “With the right nurturing, the right family, the right community and church people — that helps to make the person who they are to become. If they’re positive influences, then there’s a positive outcome. And I think that’s why Ashland, Nebraska has created so many solid citizens.”