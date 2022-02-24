Retired school personnel group offering scholarships to area seniors

Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel (FAARSP) has three $1,000 scholarships to award.
Two are for area seniors who are planning a career in education. The third scholarship is for those going to a trade/community college.
The counselors at Fremont High School, Archbishop Bergan High School, Arlington High School, Logan View High School, North Bend High School, and Cedar Bluffs High School have received the information.
Check with your counselor or email wanda.samson@gmail.com for information. The deadline is March 24.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
