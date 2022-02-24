 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Retired school personnel group offering scholarships to area seniors

  • 0
Local News

Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel (FAARSP) has three $1,000 scholarships to award.

Two are for area seniors who are planning a career in education. The third scholarship is for those going to a trade/community college.

The counselors at Fremont High School, Archbishop Bergan High School, Arlington High School, Logan View High School, North Bend High School, and Cedar Bluffs High School have received the information.

Check with your counselor or email wanda.samson@gmail.com for information. The deadline is March 24.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'It's hard to process': Ukrainians flee to Poland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News