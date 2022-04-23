Retiring Fremont Public Schools educators to be honored at banquet

Five Fremont Public School educators have announced their intention to retire at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
They will be honored at the annual Fremont Education Association Retirement Banquet on Sunday, May 1, at Fremont Golf Club. Social time will be from 5-5:30 p.m. and dinner will follow.
Those educators retiring include: Heidi Moran, Kristen Henkenius, Paula Walla, Mary Beth Hilbers and Cindy Stollberg.
Retired or past FPS teachers and administrators may make reservations by calling Maureen Carpenter at 402-727-3953 or email mareen.carpenter@fpsmail.org. Reservations are due by April 27.