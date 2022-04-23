 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Retiring Fremont Public Schools educators to be honored at banquet

  • 0
Fremont Public Schools logo

Five Fremont Public School educators have announced their intention to retire at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

They will be honored at the annual Fremont Education Association Retirement Banquet on Sunday, May 1, at Fremont Golf Club. Social time will be from 5-5:30 p.m. and dinner will follow.

Those educators retiring include: Heidi Moran, Kristen Henkenius, Paula Walla, Mary Beth Hilbers and Cindy Stollberg.

Retired or past FPS teachers and administrators may make reservations by calling Maureen Carpenter at 402-727-3953 or email mareen.carpenter@fpsmail.org. Reservations are due by April 27.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What happened in Week 9 of Russia’s assault on Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News