Retiring teacher reflects on 44-year career

For years, Cindy Nielsen raced to give children a love for science.
She’d hook one plastic car to a 2-liter bottle of cola and another to a bottle of lemon-lime pop. Then she’d drop Mentos mints in the bottles—which pushed the pop out—and let students see which car went farther.
The experiment could get messy.
“Usually, the teacher ends up drenched and the kids think that is just wonderful,” Nielsen said. “It’s fine. It washes off. If you teach science, you’ve got to be willing to get messy.”
Nielsen conducted lots of science experiments during her 44-year teaching career. This year, she retired as a third-grade teacher at Archbishop Bergan Elementary School in Fremont.
Looking back, Nielsen recalls years she taught at a country school and a career that came full circle when she began teaching at Bergan.
Nielsen grew up in Fremont and attended the former St. Patrick’s grade school.
Her mom, Mary Mahlberg, was Bergan’s secretary for more than 30 years and two of her sisters were teachers. Nielsen planned to become a teacher, too.
“I loved school,” Nielsen said. “Education was a big deal in our family. Growing up, I always thought when I graduated from college I would teach at St. Pat’s grade school and then it closed, so your plans change.”
Nielsen graduated from Bergan High School in 1973 and Midland University in 1977.
She married her husband, Scott, and moved to Valley. The Nielsens have three children: Heidi and husband Michael Hudson of Madisonville, Louisiana; Holly and Kyle Styskal; and Ryan and Katie Nielsen; and 11 grandchildren.
Cindy Nielsen’s career began when she taught grades third through fifth (later adding sixth) in the former District 23 Elm Tree country school.
Class I schools, like Elm Tree, closed, and in 2002 she began teaching fourth grade at Valley Elementary School.
Nielsen retired from public school in 2012, but her career didn’t end.
“I knew I wasn’t done teaching,” she said.
In the fall of 2012, she took the opportunity to finish her career in a place she sees as home.
She began teaching fifth- and sixth-grade science and math at Bergan.
“People say you can’t go home, but you can,” she said. “The first year, I had some of my classmates’ children and grandchildren in my class.”’
Nielsen appreciated the warm reception.
“Everybody was so welcoming and friendly,” she said. “The best thing about coming back to Bergan was that you could talk about your faith, you got to go to Mass every week, those kinds of things you can’t do at the public school.”
Nielsen eventually taught fourth grade at Bergan.
In 2016, she and her daughter-in-law, Katie Nielsen, became third-grade teachers here.
“It was wonderful,” Cindy Nielsen said. “We work well together. She’s been a part of our family since she was a freshman in high school. We did a lot of planning together.”
Throughout her career, Cindy Nielsen has enjoyed when she’d see an “ah ha!” moment – those times when a student finally grasped something she was trying to teach.
“You don’t go into teaching for the money, but those are your rewards when you know you’ve made a difference in children’s lives,” Nielsen said.
Nielsen has loved teaching math and showing kids how it applies to everyday life.
An avid reader, Nielsen has enjoyed times when she’s been able to share books she’s loved with students and has seen them come to love them, too.
Some of her favorites are: “The War with Grandpa,” “Stone Fox” and “Bridge to Terabithia.”
Through a card shower, Nielsen heard from students she taught 40 years ago.
Most card-writers mentioned the fun science experiments.
“I think kids need science in this day and age,” she said. “But it can’t be about a book, because science is about what happens around you and the way to do that is to have them have fun, exciting experiments that make them love science.”
She conducted many experiments throughout the years.
“We did balloon launches to study weather patterns,” she said.
Experiments with dry ice, which is frozen carbon dioxide, helped teach kids about chemistry.
The Mentos-cola geyser experiments could be used to teach Newton’s laws of motions.
Preparing science experiments takes time. So does making bulletin board displays, grading students’ papers and making lesson plans.
“There’s no 40-hour week in teaching,” she said. “I was very blessed with a family that was supportive and helpful.”
Nielsen said her spouse and children cut out paper alphabet letters or leaves and helped her decorate her classroom.
She’s enjoyed hearing from students throughout the years.
Her decision to retire came about last year. Nielsen said she is hard of hearing, wears hearing aids and does lip reading, the latter of which she couldn’t do when students were wearing masks.
About the time she was making a decision whether to continue teaching or retire, it appeared students would be wearing masks the next year.
She decided to retire.
“I still was not really ready to be done, but when you’re hard of hearing and with the mask wearing, it makes it very difficult to listen to children read,” she said.
Nielsen said the best part about teaching has been the relationships she’s built with students and their families.
Now 65 years old, she looks forward to traveling with her husband.
But she’s not quite done with teaching.
“There’s no way you can walk away from doing something you love after 44 years,” she said.
Nielsen plans to volunteer at the school, helping children practice math facts with flash cards, assisting teachers with little jobs, and in the absence of masks, listening to children read.
And she’ll do some science experiments – including some messy, Mentos-cola car racing.