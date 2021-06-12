Retiring teacher reflects on 44-year career

Nielsen eventually taught fourth grade at Bergan.

In 2016, she and her daughter-in-law, Katie Nielsen, became third-grade teachers here.

“It was wonderful,” Cindy Nielsen said. “We work well together. She’s been a part of our family since she was a freshman in high school. We did a lot of planning together.”

Throughout her career, Cindy Nielsen has enjoyed when she’d see an “ah ha!” moment – those times when a student finally grasped something she was trying to teach.

“You don’t go into teaching for the money, but those are your rewards when you know you’ve made a difference in children’s lives,” Nielsen said.

Nielsen has loved teaching math and showing kids how it applies to everyday life.

An avid reader, Nielsen has enjoyed times when she’s been able to share books she’s loved with students and has seen them come to love them, too.

Some of her favorites are: “The War with Grandpa,” “Stone Fox” and “Bridge to Terabithia.”

Through a card shower, Nielsen heard from students she taught 40 years ago.

Most card-writers mentioned the fun science experiments.