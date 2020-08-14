Ribbon cutting ceremony marks opening of Miller Hall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The recently completed co-ed residence hall had its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. It marks the end of construction for the building, which began with a groundbreaking ceremony in April 2019.

“ ... This is a dream come true for me since I arrived at Midland University,” President Jody Horner said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Miller Hall will serve as a replacement for the historic Men’s Memorial Hall, which had previously served as the home for scores of Midland students since its inception in 1947.

Despite the building’s history, Horner said it had surpassed its useful lifespan.

“I knew, and we all knew, that we needed to find a solution for Men’s Memorial Hall, so I have looked forward to this day for five years and here we are,” she said. “Today we’re here to celebrate a new chapter of Midland’s history and commemorate new memories in the new Miller Hall.”

The hall is named after James and Donna Miller, whose estate gift laid the foundation for replacing Men’s Memorial Hall.

James Miller graduated from Midland in 1952 and would later attend Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C.