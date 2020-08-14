Ribbon cutting ceremony marks opening of Miller Hall

The recently completed co-ed residence hall had its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. It marks the end of construction for the building, which began with a groundbreaking ceremony in April 2019.
“ ... This is a dream come true for me since I arrived at Midland University,” President Jody Horner said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Miller Hall will serve as a replacement for the historic Men’s Memorial Hall, which had previously served as the home for scores of Midland students since its inception in 1947.
Despite the building’s history, Horner said it had surpassed its useful lifespan.
“I knew, and we all knew, that we needed to find a solution for Men’s Memorial Hall, so I have looked forward to this day for five years and here we are,” she said. “Today we’re here to celebrate a new chapter of Midland’s history and commemorate new memories in the new Miller Hall.”
The hall is named after James and Donna Miller, whose estate gift laid the foundation for replacing Men’s Memorial Hall.
James Miller graduated from Midland in 1952 and would later attend Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C.
Following his death in 1962, a scholarship was established in his memory to assist pre-law students at Midland.
The residence hall holds 98 beds and features several amenities, including:
- Student lounges
- Study rooms
- Laundry facilities on each floor
- Kitchen facilities on the main floor
- Outdoor patio
- Wellness Center
- Meeting spaces
- Fireplace
- Fully ADA compliant suites
- While the new hall offers plenty of contemporary upgrades, ranging from vibrant furniture and carpets that pop with shades of bright green to a lounge area that allows residents to come together to relax and watch movies together, it maintains the history left behind by its predecessor.
Located on the main floor of the building are the original cornerstones of Men’s Memorial Hall. In addition to photos of the old building, a plaque honoring the lives of 23 Midland students who died during World War II that was originally placed in Men’s Memorial Hall has transitioned to Miller Hall.
“These 23 men paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Mayor Scott Getzschman said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Today, the names are preserved on a plaque right here and will be enshrined in the new Miller Hall so it is never, ever forgotten.”
Mayor Scott Getzschman said the $10 million addition to the university not only benefits Midland, but the Fremont community as a whole.
“I congratulate [Horner] and her staff for their tireless hard work and dedication, not only for a safe opening of this facility but to the entire campus during the pandemic,” he said.
Students won’t begin moving into Miller Hall until later next week. Classes officially begin on Aug. 27.
“I want to thank everyone from donors, alumni, staff, architects and contractors, and lastly the students that have played a part in the success, construction and opening of this facility,” Getzschman said. “Fremont is truly blessed to be home to Midland University.”
