Ridder looks back on activity-filled FHS career

Even though her senior year was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fremont High School senior Makenzie Ridder has a lifetime of memories from her time in Fremont.
She’s kept busy throughout her career at FHS. Ridder was a four-year letterman on the school’s softball team. Additionally, she participated in basketball, dance and intramurals.
Ridder was also a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and participated in clubs such as weather and key club.
She said all the activities have kept her busy throughout her time at FHS. While it took plenty of effort to stay involved, Ridder was happy to take on the work.
“Just being able to be involved in an activity like that [allowed me] to meet people and develop those relationships and stuff like that,” she said. “It’s helped me have lifelong friendships and it’s also taught me time management between studies and high school sports. I think that’s super important.”
Ridder said the sudden changes during her senior year due to the pandemic were an adjustment. While the pandemic forced the graduating class to miss out on a number of important milestones, such as prom and a normal graduation, she said it also taught an important lesson.
“Things definitely slowed down and classes obviously weren’t much of a load, but I think it taught us all to slow down and not to take things for granted,” she said.
Looking back, Ridder said she thinks it is important to become involved and go to as many activities as you can.
“I would just say to get involved and go to sporting events and activities,” she said. “Go to them while you can, because you never know when one day, you can’t.”
Ridder will soon begin classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study pre-medicine. She said her decision to attend UNL was based on the school’s reputation and location.
“I wanted to stay closer to home and I wanted a bigger campus, so it obviously fit that,” she said. “On my visit, it just felt like home.”
Ridder added that she looks forward to Husker football, whatever that may look like this season. She is also attempting to join a sorority at the school.
When looking back on her career at FHS, Ridder said she most enjoyed playing softball and developing stronger relationships with her friends. Attending sporting events and dances were an added bonus, she said.
“Those are some of my favorite memories,” she said.
Ridder attended one of the school’s modified graduation ceremonies last Sunday at Al Bahe Gymnasium. There, she was honored with the best girl citizen award.
“I think that was definitely an honor,” she said.
Ridder said she was excited to participate in the ceremony because it provided the school with a chance to honor its graduating class one final time.
“It was a huge milestone,” she said. “Everyone deserved it.”
FHS principal Myron Sikora said FHS will miss Ridder’s leadership as a student.
“[Makenzie] excelled in many school activities as well as in [her] rigorous coursework,” he said in an email. “They leave big shoes to fill for our underclass students, but their leadership and mentorship has been beneficial to other students who will now assume leadership roles. We wish [her] the very best as [she] leaves us and transitions to new endeavors.”
As she ends her high school career, Ridder reiterated the importance of staying involved and remaining active, especially for the incoming class of seniors.
“Take advantage of everything and keep managing your time,” she said.
