Ridder looks back on activity-filled FHS career

Looking back, Ridder said she thinks it is important to become involved and go to as many activities as you can.

“I would just say to get involved and go to sporting events and activities,” she said. “Go to them while you can, because you never know when one day, you can’t.”

Ridder will soon begin classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study pre-medicine. She said her decision to attend UNL was based on the school’s reputation and location.

“I wanted to stay closer to home and I wanted a bigger campus, so it obviously fit that,” she said. “On my visit, it just felt like home.”

Ridder added that she looks forward to Husker football, whatever that may look like this season. She is also attempting to join a sorority at the school.

When looking back on her career at FHS, Ridder said she most enjoyed playing softball and developing stronger relationships with her friends. Attending sporting events and dances were an added bonus, she said.

“Those are some of my favorite memories,” she said.

Ridder attended one of the school’s modified graduation ceremonies last Sunday at Al Bahe Gymnasium. There, she was honored with the best girl citizen award.