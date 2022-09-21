Rock band teaches about financial literacy

It’s not every day you ask a teacher for an autograph.

But it’s not every day that your teacher is a rock musician who plays a concert at your school.

On Monday, students at Cedar Bluffs Public Schools heard songs by the rock band, GOODING.

The band then talked to students about things like saving for the future and budgeting.

Students from sixth through 12th grades took part in the program, provided through the Nebraska Council on Economic Education (NCEE), which coordinated and secured sponsors for the band’s visit.

NCEE partners with Funding for the Future, a nonprofit organization, and nationally known musicians to bring the important financial literacy message to students.

During events like the one in Cedar Bluffs, GOODING discusses topics such as the importance of saving and budgeting, how compound interest works, why they need to stay away from payday lenders and how financial freedom helps them live their dreams.

NCEE President Jennifer Davidson told how the musicians engage with students.

“The rock concert catches the students off guard and they are paying attention,” Davison said in a news release. “Once the musicians establish their cool factor, the financial literacy medicine goes down and students are open to the message.”

Brian Dunker, high school business teacher for Cedar Bluffs, talked about the students’ positive reaction.

“The kids were excited about the energetic performance,” Dunker said.

GOODING played about five songs before sharing financial literacy concepts.

Band members also answered students’ questions.

“They took some questions about student loans from the students,” Dunker said. “I think kids are aware that’s a conversation going on in the United States and I think they’re interested to know what their options are and how that all factors into their future.”

Dunker believes this is good for students to think about even when they’re in sixth or seventh grade.

“Economics and personal finance affects our everyday life and it’s important to have conversations with kids so their money doesn’t control them, they are in control of their money,” Dunker said.

Dunker said the band talked about having the right mindset to save and invest and that students needed to think about their future.

“They did a really great job. It was really engaging for the kids,” he said.

Cedar Bluffs has a personal finance course that students are required to take.

“It’s great to be able to back up what we’re doing in the classroom with people who also have the same message and real-life examples,” Dunker said.

The musical artists openly discuss financial misconceptions that impacted them early in their careers.

“Some people think rock and roll and financial literacy don’t have much to do with each other, but they actually do,” said singer-songwriter Gooding in a prepared statement. “It wasn’t until I saw what we do as a business that it began allowing us the freedom to do what we wanted.”

Gooding spoke about their progress.

“We’re on our own music label now, so we play what we want to play and tour how we want to tour,” Gooding said. “We wouldn’t be able to do it if we weren’t investing in ourselves.”

Dunker believes it’s important for students to have the opportunity to start their futures with a solid foundation in handling and managing money.

He said the fact that Cedar Bluffs has had a required personal finance class for a long time is a testament to its school board and administration for understanding that it’s important.

Dunker said the concert was made possible at no cost to the school district through NCEE and area banks.

Area banks providing donations for Monday’s presentation were: Union Bank & Trust in Wahoo; First State Bank and Trust Company in Fremont; and Cornerstone Bank, which has a Malmo branch.

Since 2015, NCEE has partnered with Funding for the Future, which works to teach financial literacy. More than 15,500 students at 32 Nebraska schools have been reached with the financial literacy message.

GOODING’s music has been featured in “CSI,” “Criminal Minds,” “The Daily Show,” “Iron Man 2,” “Walk the Line” and “Suicide Squad.” Inspired by their work with Quincy Jones as part of Operation HOPE, they helped create Funding the Future.

Dunker noted that Monday’s event was a hit with students.

“The kids really enjoyed it and they were asking the band for autographs afterward,” Dunker said.

And that doesn’t happen at school every day.