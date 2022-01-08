Rockhurst University dean's list

Rockhurst University
Eli Herink of Fremont has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Rockhurst University.
This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
