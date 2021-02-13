Rockhurst University dean's list

Rockhurst University
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Eli Herink and Anna Vobejda, both of Fremont, were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Rockhurst University.
This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today