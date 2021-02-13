 Skip to main content
Rockhurst University dean's list
Eli Herink and Anna Vobejda, both of Fremont, were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Rockhurst University.

This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.

