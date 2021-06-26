Rockhurst University dean’s list
Rockhurst University has announced the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.
Eli Herink and Anna Vobejda, both of Fremont, were among the students named to the dean’s list.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
