Rockhurst University dean's list
Rockhurst University dean's list

Rockhurst University

Rockhurst University dean’s list

Rockhurst University has announced the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.

Eli Herink and Anna Vobejda, both of Fremont, were among the students named to the dean’s list.

