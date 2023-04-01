Fremonter Mike Liese has been selected to receive the Rotary District 5650 Award.

Golden Wheel awards honor those who make significant contributions to their communities through their time, actions, talents and dedication outside any volunteer work done for their employer. Honorees are role models of service.

Liese began contributing to his community at a young age. While still in grade school, he played basketball at the Fremont Family YMCA. He helped with various basketball teams as a scorekeeper and manager.

Beyond his employments at the Y and Fremont Public Schools, he goes above and beyond, said Carter Burnside, a Rotarian who nominated Liese.

“To this day he is still with the Fremont High School and works with the football team, boys and girls’ basketball, track meets, Midland University football and Bergan football teams, and he will help anybody who asks him,” Burnside said, adding that almost every high school coach and referee in Nebraska knows Liese.

Burnside had high praise for Liese in the nomination.

“Mike Liese is one of a kind,” Burnside wrote. “He has unselfishly volunteered and contributed his time to the Fremont community for as long as I can remember, but to be honest we all know that Mike doesn’t see it as volunteering.”

Burnside said Liese has made Fremont a better community, because of his wiliness to serve above self.

“He provides service to others, promotes integrity, goodwill, and peace through his actions,” Burnside said. “He has made a difference in our community.”

Burnside noted something else.

“You can’t go anywhere without hearing someone say, Hey Mike!” Burnside said. “People are better after a conversation with Mike, whether it’s a kind word or a joke and a smile.”