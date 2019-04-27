The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing recently held Nightingale White Coat Ceremonies to recognize new students in its Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. Students are enrolled in one of the college’s nursing divisions located in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, Scottsbluff and Norfolk.
Accelerated BSN programs are one-year, intense programs that require students to take classes and do clinical rotations for three semesters in the spring, summer and fall. Students begin classes in January 2019 and graduate in December of the same year.
During the ceremonies, nursing students recited an oath of professionalism, signed a pledge and donned white coats they will wear until graduation.
Donations from UNMC College of Nursing alumni and supporters help pay for the white coats, and also support student programming and activities.
Jordan Ruskamp of Fremont participated in the white coat ceremony in Omaha.