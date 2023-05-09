The Rev. Martin Russell posed many questions to Midland University graduates at the 2023 Commencement ceremony on Saturday.

Russell was the keynote speaker during MU’s undergraduate ceremony, when 227 graduates were honored at the May 6 event in Wikert Center.

A 1986 Midland graduate, Russell talked to students about living with purpose.

Russell is director of Africa operations for the Omaha-based Opportunity Education Foundation. Russell received an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters during the ceremony.

During his address, Russell said he was attending what was then Midland Lutheran College, when he met a young woman student from Tanzania. She encouraged him to visit that country.

Russell later went to Tanzania in 1999 as part of a pastor’s exchange. He was serving in a small village at the foot of Mount Kilimanjaro, when he met a very humble man in his 50s. The man had attended Midland from 1961-65 and graduated with a degree in public accounting.

After graduation, the man returned to Tanzania, where he worked for a very large sugar plantation.

“He had a very good job and in many ways it was because of the education he received here,” Russell said.

But in 1977, the man was in a terrible car accident that almost claimed his life.

After that, the man decided his calling in life was a little different.

“He quit his job and began investing in people by running vocational training schools out of his own pocket or with support of some Midland alumni,” Russell said.

The goal was to teach young people — especially those in extreme poverty — trade skills so they could create employment or find jobs.

“He did this simply as a gift,” Russell said. “That’s a guy who lives life with purpose.”

Russell asked his listeners what they’re going to do with their lives.

And he asked several other questions, as well.

“Who can you help?” Russell asked. “Who can you serve? What issues do you care about? Where can you contribute? What’s important to you? Do you know the purpose of your life? Do you have a vision for your life?”

Russell said these are questions only the graduates could answer for themselves, based on their values and the things they hold dear. He encouraged them to reflect on the question: “What does it mean for me to live my life with purpose?”

He said all of the graduates have a purpose and are essential. He is thankful for them and eager to continue to hear about the great things they do in life.

Carter Welch, a 2023 graduate, was student speaker. Welch has a double major in psychology and sociology with a minor in business. Welch was in a host of organizations during his time at Midland. He was president of Blue Key Honor Society, Pi Gamma Mu and served as president of the Student Senate for two years.

Jessica Montes was presented with the 2023 John R. Prauner award, presented annually to a member of the senior class who exemplifies scholarship and citizenship, the outstanding qualities for which John was known for before his death in November 1977 during his senior year at Midland.

Montes also was involved in a variety of organizations at Midland, including Cardinal Key Honor Society and Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society for nursing.

Music was provided by the Midland University choir, under the direction of Joel Johnston, and the Midland University band, under the direction of Patrick Fortney.

The day before the undergraduate ceremony, 54 students were honored during the graduate ceremony May 5 in the event center.

Colby Chase Benton was the student speaker. Benton graduated with a master of science in learning and talent development. During his time at Midland, Chase was a graduate assistant for the Midland University Sports Information Department.

Commencement is always an exciting time on campus,” said Jamie Simpson, chief academic officer in a prepared statement. “For our students, it’s a culmination of an exciting journey through college as they prepare for the next chapter of their lives.

“Our Midland family is so proud of each of these students and is grateful for their contributions they have made during their time here. We wish all of them the best.”