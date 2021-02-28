Saint Anselm College dean's list

Saint Anselm College
Mark W. Cronin, Dean of the College, announced that Sabrina A. Luttig, a criminal justice major in the class of 2021 from Kennard, was named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.
To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.4 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
