 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saint Anselm College dean's list
View Comments
top story editor's pick

Saint Anselm College dean's list

{{featured_button_text}}
Saint Anselm College

Saint Anselm College

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Mark W. Cronin, Dean of the College, announced that Sabrina A. Luttig, a criminal justice major in the class of 2021 from Kennard, was named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.4 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 28

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News