Scholarship recipients honored at luncheon

Kathy Rhea dreamed of becoming a nurse.

She also wanted to earn an education that would give her a broad perspective.

But years ago, the Fremont woman didn’t have the funds to attend Nebraska Wesleyan University before nursing school.

So she applied for a scholarship and was awarded a sizeable one. The scholarship along with a good summer job in Lincoln would put Rhea on the path to achieving her goals.

“I knew then that if I attended Nebraska Wesleyan for two years — before enrolling in Bryan Memorial Hospital School of Nursing — then I would end up with a bachelor’s degree,” she said. “And that is exactly what I did.”

Rhea shared her experiences at the Fremont Area Community Foundation and Fremont Health Foundation 2022 Scholarship Luncheon. Scholarship recipients, their parents and donors attended the event which took place Sunday at Fremont Golf Club.

This year, FACF received applications from 142 students and awarded 118 scholarships.

These scholarships totaled more than $138,000 awarded to graduates from eight Fremont area high schools, said Melissa Diers, FACF executive director.

The foundation also administers scholarships for North Bend Central schools, which awarded more than $26,000 this spring – bringing the total dollars awarded to $165,000.

To date, FACF has awarded more than $1.2 million in scholarships to Fremont area students.

Many people were involved in selecting scholarship recipients.

“Between the Fremont Area Community Foundation’s own scholarship committee and numerous private scholarship selection committees, 110 individual reviewed community foundation applications this year,” Diers said.

Shannon Engel, a 2021 Fremont High School graduate, was awarded the Robert L. Tookey Scholarship through the foundation last year.

The freshman at Nebraska Wesleyan, where she’s studying music education, applied for a renewal and was awarded a scholarship this year as well.

“It is so meaningful to me,” Engel said. “When I was applying to schools — and wanted to go to Wesleyan — we didn’t think it would be financially possible, but this scholarship does make it possible for me.”

Engel appreciates that the scholarship is managed by Robert Yanike, a retired FHS music instructor.

“I took voice lessons with him for three years,” Engel said, adding, “Wesleyan was his alma mater, too.”

Fremont Health Foundation awarded eight scholarships this year.

Since 1989, the health foundation has provided 350 scholarships to local students to further their education in a medical field.

“We have provided over $333,000 in donor dollars to support local students in furthering their education,” said Shawn Brown, executive director of development and community health, Methodist Fremont Health/Fremont Health Foundation.

This year, more than 22 local students, who want to continue their education in the medical field, applied for a scholarship.

In partnership with donors, the foundation provided six scholarships for local students who wish to pursue higher education in a medical field. It also provided two scholarships to students, whose parents are employees at Methodist Fremont Health.

Diers spoke about the importance of scholarships.

While scholarships once were considered a bonus, they’re now crucial for bridging the gap between the cost of tuition and what students and their families can afford to pay, Diers said.

Diers cited a 2021 Sallie May Study, which states that families spent an average of more than $26,000 on college last year. More than half of college costs — 55% — were paid out-of-pocket with parents’ and students’ income and savings.

“But the good news?” Diers asked. “More than half of families — 56% — used scholarships to pay for college — making it again the second largest source of funding.”

Rhea said the scholarship she received made a difference in her life.

“I will forever be grateful for the scholarship I received,” she said.

Rhea had three challenges for scholarship recipients:

Do your very best academically.

For some, that may mean earning average grades and graduating in four year. For others, it might mean making the dean’s list.

“You all have a responsibility to make good use of the talent and resources you have been given,” Rhea said.

Give back to your community.

Rhea said this could be done in many ways such as mentoring underprivileged youth or fellow students struggling in a class. It could mean assisting at a local food bank or visiting an elderly neighbor or resident at a care facility.

“Find your niche,” she said.

Contribute.

As they progress in their careers, recipients were encouraged to contribute to an existing scholarship fund at their alma mater or FACF.

“Or — if your resources allow — set up a scholarship fund in your name so that you will be forever grateful,” she said.

Rhea is founder of the Rhea Family Scholarship at FACF.

Like other speakers, Brown offered encouragement to recipients. She congratulated them along with their parents and grandparents.

“High school is a lot of fun, but I promise you, college will also be fun,” Brown said. “Celebrate, make good choices, enjoy the moment and let our community continue to help you along your journey of furthering your education.”

