Scholarships available for high school seniors

The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD) is offering two $500 scholarships to graduating high school seniors within the district.

These scholarships are available for students who are planning to further their education in a natural resources or agriculture related field. Seniors who are interested should contact their guidance counselor or the Lower Elkhorn NRD office in Norfolk for further information, eligibility requirements, and applications.

Scholarship information has been sent to all schools within the district boundaries and is also available on the district website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The deadline to apply is April 23.

