 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scholarships available for high school seniors
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Scholarships available for high school seniors

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Graduation graphic

The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD) is offering two $500 scholarships to graduating high school seniors within the district.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

These scholarships are available for students who are planning to further their education in a natural resources or agriculture related field. Seniors who are interested should contact their guidance counselor or the Lower Elkhorn NRD office in Norfolk for further information, eligibility requirements, and applications.

Scholarship information has been sent to all schools within the district boundaries and is also available on the district website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The deadline to apply is April 23.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. plans to lift most virus restrictions June 15

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News