School board approves projects

Fremont Board of Education members approved construction bids for Milliken Park Elementary School and other projects during a special meeting Tuesday.

The board voted to approve a bid of $4.8 million to Cheever Construction Company to renovate the school at 2950 Dale St., in the Washington Heights area of Fremont.

This project is part of the $123 million, no tax levy increase, bond issue passed by voters in September 2021.

The Cheever bid is $629,905 less than the original budgeted amount of $5.4 million for the Milliken Park project.

Board members also approved Mid-America Drilling Corporation’s bid of $1,003,475 for a geothermal well field system at Fremont High School.

This amount is under the original anticipated construction budget of $1.3 million.

By definition, geothermal well fields use the ground as a source to heat and cool a building providing energy efficiency. The system transfers heat to the surface by pumping the temperature of the water up from an aquifer for use in heating and other purposes.

“This would be the first big project at the high school,” said FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard. “It will commence shortly after the Fourth of July.”

The board also approved a contract amount of $65,021 from Elkhorn West Construction for roof repair and windows at Bell Field Elementary School at 1240 E. 11th St.

In May, a roof and window bid opening took place. Elkhorn West provided the sole bid, but the price exceeded the anticipated bid amount.

The district chose to hold onto the bid and look into other options.

Since then, the bidder returned to its subcontractors and suppliers and was able to get the contract amount reduced from $95,000 to $65,021.

The board then voted to reject all bids and accept the lower contract amount.

“This is a roof and window package only,” Shepard said. “It’s not the internal pieces related to Bell Field. We felt like we needed to get the building envelope watertight to begin with so that we’re not creating space that then gets wet.”

The voter-approved bond issue includes construction of three new elementary schools to replace Clarmar, Howard and Washington elementary schools, each of which is estimated to cost around $21.5 million.

In addition, the bond issue has paved the way for an $11 million addition to Johnson Cross Academic Center and a $28.4 million remodel of Fremont High School.

The FHS project includes improved security, technology and student safety, indoor air quality and operational and energy efficiencies and construction of a Career and Technical Education Center.

The $91 million CTE will offer courses geared toward “High Skill, High Wage, High Demand” career opportunities.

FPS said the bond issue won’t force the district to raise its $1.24 per $100 tax levy.

