School board candidates share perspective ahead of general election

“I think they’ve spent an inordinate amount of time developing a plan and cooperating with Three Rivers,” she said. “But I think what has been difficult is that it has been very difficult for the teachers from the input that I’ve gotten from them and I think that’s got to be one of the things that we look at in terms of how do we continue to respond or what kind of programming do we have in place should we get a second or third wave.”

Murphy said the district needs to continue looking for ways to support both its teaching staff and student body during the pandemic.

“I think we’ll have to look at how we do a better job or look at the options to support the education for the students and the support of the staff,” she said. “ ... And not just bury them in the difficulties that this presents, because it’s obviously unheard of.”

Growing up and attending school at North Omaha’s Technical High School has played a large role in Murphy’s goal should she be elected to the school board.

With the school being made up mostly of minority students, Murphy grew up with a passion for equity and inclusivity for all students.

“I want every kid to have the same opportunities and experiences as much as possible through school,” she said.