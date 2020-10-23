School board candidates share perspective ahead of general election

Five candidates look to fill three open seats on the Fremont Public Schools Board of Education.
Three of the five candidates looking to fill the open seats currently serve as board members for the district. Todd Hansen, Terry Sorensen and Jon Ludvigsen all serve on the board.
Candidates Pamela Murphy and David Fachman also hope to fill one of the three available seats.
Todd Hansen
Hansen, who has served on the FPS board since 2012, said he chose to run for re-election because of his desire to continue to serve the district and its students.
“I want to make our educational experience for our students a valuable one,” he said. “I feel, based on my work history, that I can add value to the board.”
Hansen works as the executive director at the Metro Community College-Fremont Area Center.
Currently, FPS may be looking toward the possibility of investing in a new bond issue to go toward potential renovations and improvements across the district as the old debt begins to roll off.
Hansen said the district should take advantage of that opportunity. He noted a number of issues that he would like to see addressed in a potential bond issue, including replacing the mechanical system at Fremont High School, addressing traffic safety concerns at Washington Elementary School and investing in the school’s technical career education.
“Investing in our education and our youth is the best investment we can make,” he said.
Hansen also reflected on his experience handling the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic as a board member, noting the important decisions the board made before students returned to the classroom.
“In July, three board members highly recommended that masks be mandatory,” he said. “Some felt that would be a big challenge making kids wear a mask every day. However, our students and staff have done an outstanding job wearing masks.”
With winter right around the corner, Hansen said some major issues may present themselves.
“Some symptoms of other illnesses are the same as COVID-19,” he said. “It’s going to be imperative that students and staff don’t come to school if they don’t feel good.”
Hansen noted the school’s positive COVID-19 numbers, which show that nobody has contracted the virus while in school since the district began self-reporting in August.
“That means our protocols are working,” he said. “That’s really good.”
Additionally, he said it will be important to continue providing teachers with additional opportunities to catch up on work for students learning virtually.
Ideally, Hansen said he would like to see at least one day a month where teachers have a full workday to devote to catching up on online work.
“[Virtual learning] has doubled the workload for teachers and we need to make sure we’re providing them the adequate resources and time,” Hansen said.
COVID-19 has taken up much of the focus for the district this year, but Hansen said it is also important to look to the future of FPS.
In the end, if he isn’t re-elected, Hansen said he would be content with whoever fills his position.
“They’re all good people,” he said. “If I don’t get re-elected, that’s OK because I know that the people on the board are good people and they’ll take care of the district.”
Pamela Murphy
For Murphy, FPS has been engrained in her family’s life since moving to Fremont from Omaha in 1980.
She began teaching eighth and ninth grade English at FPS in 1983. She worked as a teacher for nine years before becoming the guidance counselor at Fremont Middle School in 1992, where she later became the guidance director.
In 2003, Murphy became the assistant principal at FMS. She had that position until she retired in 2013.
She served on the original booster club for Fremont sports as the first female president and has served on the FPS Foundation Board for the last 16 years.
“I’m really committed and dedicated to what those are and what they can become,” she said.
She said running for school board was the next logical step for her in what has become a long-lasting career in public education in the area.
“It just seemed like a natural fit to finally say, ‘OK, this is something that maybe you should consider pursuing,’” she said. “You’ve got a long history as well as perspective from a lot of different areas and personal feelings about Fremont Public Schools.”
Murphy said she was in favor of a potential bond issue in the near future. She served on committees for the previous two bond issues and said the district has been responsible in its spending.
However, Murphy compared the district to owning a home. As it begins to age, wear and tear become more apparent.
“As things start to wear out, they need to be upgraded, updated and fixed,” she said. “I think it’s probably an appropriate time for us to be looking at the bond issue.”
As one of the initial districts in the state impacted by the pandemic, Murphy said it was forced to be reactive instead of proactive. She said the district made the best decisions it could at the time and gave credit to FPS administration in regard to its handling of the virus.
“I think they’ve spent an inordinate amount of time developing a plan and cooperating with Three Rivers,” she said. “But I think what has been difficult is that it has been very difficult for the teachers from the input that I’ve gotten from them and I think that’s got to be one of the things that we look at in terms of how do we continue to respond or what kind of programming do we have in place should we get a second or third wave.”
Murphy said the district needs to continue looking for ways to support both its teaching staff and student body during the pandemic.
“I think we’ll have to look at how we do a better job or look at the options to support the education for the students and the support of the staff,” she said. “ ... And not just bury them in the difficulties that this presents, because it’s obviously unheard of.”
Growing up and attending school at North Omaha’s Technical High School has played a large role in Murphy’s goal should she be elected to the school board.
With the school being made up mostly of minority students, Murphy grew up with a passion for equity and inclusivity for all students.
“I want every kid to have the same opportunities and experiences as much as possible through school,” she said.
Murphy added that she doesn’t feel as if she is running against any particular issue or idea in her campaign to fill a board seat. Instead, she is running for something.
“I truly am committed to the schools and because I’ve been in the schools for so many years, it’s just so interesting to see how so many of my former students have grown up and become parents and community leaders and things like that and I feel like I still have a passion for staying involved and ensuring that this is the best and most positive school district for our community,” she said.
Jon Ludvigsen
Ludvigsen, who has served on the board for the past six years, said his unique background as a local small-business owner brings an important perspective to the school board.
He said his interest in serving stemmed from wanting to gain a better understanding of the decision-making process while his child was attending school.
From there, his focus shifted to focusing on how the school affects the Fremont community.
“I am a business owner, so I have a little different view now than I did when my kids were in school,” he said. “I enjoy being on there because I want to know why decisions are being made and how they’re being made.”
Ludvigsen said it is hard to determine whether the bond issue will be the right move for the district until it is known what the proposal is, but he said there are areas in the district that require attention.
Those issues range from addressing the ventilation system at FHS to upgrading aging elementary buildings.
“You keep trying to repair things and fix things, but at some point in time, is it worth it continuously dumping money into something when you can maybe upgrade it and make it better for a little more money?” he said.
Ludvigsen added that any new bond issue wouldn’t introduce more debt for the district. Instead, it would replace the old debt rolling off from previous bond issues.
“We don’t need the Taj Mahal, we don’t need fancy,” he said. “We need practical buildings with adequate space, and again, safe buildings that aren’t going to make anybody sick when they walk in the door. That would be my priority if I’m still on.”
Ludvigsen stressed the importance of continuing to rely on experts when moving forward amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it’s all right for individuals to disagree in some instances surrounding the virus, but he believed it was important for individuals to “take the emotion out of it a little bit” and listen to guidance from health care professionals.
“I believe strongly that with Three Rivers in our administration that they’re not going to put somebody in a position that’s not safe,” he said. “It doesn’t mean it can’t happen. The world’s not perfect, but I think they’re doing the best they can.”
If re-elected, Ludvigsen said he believed the future of the bond issue would be one of the most important issues the board addresses during the next two years.
“That’s going to be a big thing,” he said. “I’m not on the board to make a mark for myself, I just enjoy being on there because there’s things that you get to see and I enjoy being apart of that.”
Terry Sorensen
Sorensen has served on the school board for the past eight years.
He said the desire to continue serving on the board boils down to the love of service. Sorensen was born and raised in Fremont. Whenever he looks back on his life, he said the community’s impact remains ever-present.
“When I look at my life and how amazing and wonderful it is, I credit Fremont’s generosity for that,” he said.
In addition to his experience on the board, Sorensen said his two decades worth of educational experience as a teacher at Bellevue Public Schools sets him apart from other candidates.
“Education is certainly an area in which I have a fair bit of expertise,” he said. “It just seemed like a natural fit.”
Sorensen said it is unfortunate that bond issues have become the main vehicle for completing upgrades and renovations for school districts. However, he said the district must use the tools at its disposal in order to address its needs.
“It’s unfortunate, but it happens to be the way we have to do it,” he said.
Sorensen said he would support a bond issue as long as it did not come with a tax levy increase partnership.
“We’ve seen enough as far as businesses and property value go up,” he said. “We’ve seen enough property tax increases, whether it be because of revaluation or from other issues that have had to be addressed through taxes.”
As one of the board members who has worked through the COVID-19 pandemic, Sorensen said he has seen firsthand how difficult the year has been for both students and teachers.
“I’m in a classroom every day and I’ve learned it’s hard,” he said. “ ... I know our kids, our administrators, our parents, everybody is feeling that. “
Barring any immediate changes, Sorensen said he sees the district continuing down its path. So far, he said the fact that FPS hasn’t had a positive COVID-19 test traced back to school is a testament to the work of administration, teachers and students.
“I think we’re being successful at it and it’s an example that other folks out in the rest of the world that, maybe if they would all follow, we’d have this thing licked,” he said.
Sorensen said his experience working as a teacher is one of the strongest assets he brings to the board.
“I have a certain degree of understanding of what it takes to be successful in doing this,” he said.
At the same time, Sorensen said the candidates running for the board all bring strong backgrounds that will ultimately benefit the district.
“Honestly, I don’t think there’s actually a bad choice,” he said. “That, in my opinion, is a nice thing for Fremont.”
David Fachman could not be reached for comment by the Tribune despite multiple attempts prior to publication.
