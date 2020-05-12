School board discusses alternative calendar options, approves purchases

The Fremont Public Schools Board of Education discussed alternative calendar options and approved purchases for new desks and Chromebooks during its Monday meeting.
Kevin Eairleywine, executive director of human resources and elementary options at FPS, said the alternative options for the calendars would be implemented if the school couldn't open on its doors for students to begin the school year on August 11.
"This is an alternative that we put together in case we are told that we are not able to open or if the determination is made that we cannot open our doors as planned on August 11," he said. "We can now plan to push that a little bit later."
The amended calendar would push the first day of school to Sept. 8, a day after Labor Day. This would push the final day of school to May 27, just before Memorial Day.
"We have at least a structure in place that will work," Eairleywine said. "It will give us the appropriate number of student days and the appropriate number of teacher contract days."
Eairleywine said the only difference between the alternative calendar presented to the board and the current calendar are compressed holiday breaks and front-loaded professional learning days.
"We just compressed everything and ended up pushing out some vacation days, some days of school and also pushed out some professional learning days and put those at the beginning of the year prior to Labor Day so teachers can still get their contract days in and we can prepare for the possibility of doing some online learning or things we have experienced this year," he said.
Eairleywine said the school is also starting to prepare for the potential of another outbreak that would force the school to close in the middle of the year. He said it wouldn't lead to the school extending the year into the summer, instead transitioning back to remote learning.
"We have had a year now under duress to figure out how we do this on the fly and now we'll continue to refine that and prepare to do it again next year if that should occur," he said. "We might have to pull out some vacation days but we will not have to go into the summer. That's our goal."
The board also unanimously approved a $79,076 purchase to replace desks and chairs and approved a $124,925 purchase from Sterling Computers for 625 Chromebooks.
The computer purchase will go toward creating a 1:1 distribution of Chromebooks across all FPS elementary schools for grades 2-4.
Superintendent Mark Shepard said the purchases will go a long way for students should they be forced to transition to remote learning. Shepard said around 77% of elementary school families have access to the internet at home. Over 80% of students at Fremont High School have some form of internet access.
"The form of access varies, whether it be through local providers or through a cell phone hotspot," he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!