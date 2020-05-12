School board discusses alternative calendar options, approves purchases

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Public Schools Board of Education discussed alternative calendar options and approved purchases for new desks and Chromebooks during its Monday meeting.

Kevin Eairleywine, executive director of human resources and elementary options at FPS, said the alternative options for the calendars would be implemented if the school couldn't open on its doors for students to begin the school year on August 11.

"This is an alternative that we put together in case we are told that we are not able to open or if the determination is made that we cannot open our doors as planned on August 11," he said. "We can now plan to push that a little bit later."

The amended calendar would push the first day of school to Sept. 8, a day after Labor Day. This would push the final day of school to May 27, just before Memorial Day.

"We have at least a structure in place that will work," Eairleywine said. "It will give us the appropriate number of student days and the appropriate number of teacher contract days."

Eairleywine said the only difference between the alternative calendar presented to the board and the current calendar are compressed holiday breaks and front-loaded professional learning days.