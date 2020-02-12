School board discusses future of dual-language program, flood insurance

Students and their families from Washington Elementary School were in the Monday crowd to support kindergarten teacher and dual-language coordinator Dan Moran as he provided an update to the Fremont Public Schools Board of Education on the school’s dual-language program.
The program, currently in its fifth year, currently serves 107 students, according to Moran. Of those students, 31 are native English speakers, 67 are native Spanish speakers and nine students speak K’iche’, a Guatemalan-Mayan language.
Typically, teaching language to non-English students begins with native Spanish speakers who emphasize learning English. There is often little contact between native English speaking students and their Spanish-speaking peers.
Moran’s class brings these students together, allowing them to learn from each other in a collaborative environment.
Both native Spanish and English students speak one language in the morning and another in the afternoon.
“Half the day they are in their non-native language so, even if the student were to be low achieving academically, that student becomes an expert and is teaching someone in another language that could be high achieving.”
He said, apart from overall achievement and language acquisition, students are able to focus on content and experience challenges and success. He said it gave students grit, something that may not be recorded on a test, but rather through observing day-to-day activities.
“I didn’t know school was supposed to be hard until I got to college, and all children in the program experience that from day one,” he said.
He added that students are able to develop cognitive skills that may not be available in environments where only one language is emphasized.
“If (my students) were to take the BAR exam, which hopefully none of my students have to take that in the next couple of years, but if they did that testing of logic and reasoning that aren’t necessarily focus points on math and reading exams, they would be shown to excel in those.”
The program was introduced for Washington Elementary, but students who were first introduced to the program are preparing to enter fifth grade at Johnson Crossing Academic Center.
Moran said he has discussed future implementation of the program at JCAC with principal Brent Harrill and Brad Dahl, executive director of Student Services and Business Affairs.
One of the major hurdles that has prevented the program from being implemented across multiple schools is staffing issues. Moran said finding quality teachers, specifically quality teachers who are bilingual, is a tough task given the lack of focus higher education gives towards preparing teachers for dual-language programs.
“I’d love to say, ‘yeah let’s put it at three different schools or let’s open it up to everybody,’ but I would not feel confident with that until more universities decide to get on board and make that a focal point of undergraduate and graduate education,” he said.
While he said he couldn’t justify adding a dual language program to JCAC, Moran said a Spanish explorer class could be added where a teacher would teach a single section as dual language.
“Our dual-language students would move on to fifth grade, and this is all in theory,” he said. “They would move on and focus on one subject, right now we’ve kind of settled on Social Studies because of the different ways to communicate and acquire language through that.”
Ultimately, he said the goal is to simply continue to serve the students and families by continuing to offer the program in some capacity as students move to a new school.
“The goal is to keep it moving,” he said. “We owe it to the families and we owe it to the students. We have some pretty good ideas, it’s just the OK and the staffing that would be the only barriers to that.”
Dahl said Harrill would likely recommend that the program move on to JCAC.
“We have a really good program at Fremont Public Schools and you can see that by the turnout tonight,” he said. “We are regionally known but, more importantly, we have families that seek this out and that’s because of the work that has been established here.”
Dahl also took the time to inform the board of flood insurance issues that have prevented some schools from obtaining further coverage.
“We had a real concern and scare last year with flooding,” he said. “With Washington we had water come up to the threshold that luckily didn’t enter the building.”
Dahl requested additional insurance coverage but found schools were not eligible for much.
“Due to where the schools sit, we’re very uninsurable,” he said.
Two of FPS’s elementary schools, Washington and Milliken Park, have blanket coverage insurance that covers up to $150,000. That money covers both the building and personal property.
“Obviously if that’s a total loss, that’s not enough to replace that building,” Dahl said. “There is nothing we can do to increase that amount.”
Dahl said he was able to find additional coverage that would cost around $8,000, which he plans to pursue. The additional coverage would provide another $2 million in coverage on a majority of FPS buildings and an additional $1 million on Fremont Middle School and Fremont High School.
That additional coverage will not have any effect on the $150,000 coverage on the Washington and Milliken Park schools.
Dahl said it is unlikely that either school would experience a total loss from floods, but there would be necessary repair work such as drywall replacement and mold mitigation.
“I’m not trying to create fear and panic, because I don’t believe that we are going to have a total loss, but as we look to the future, building our sites up will be something that would be astute.”
In other news. the school board unanimously approved 1:15 p.m. early dismissal for April 27 for the Career Rockit! Field Trip for freshmen, PreACT Test for sophomores and ACT Test for juniors. Seniors will have no school on that day so they may have an opportunity to take college visits, work on scholarship applications or apply for jobs.
The board also approved the 2020-21 FPS Calendars. The new calendar has the new school year beginning two days earlier than the 2019-20 year and ends one day sooner.