School board discusses future of dual-language program, flood insurance

“I didn’t know school was supposed to be hard until I got to college, and all children in the program experience that from day one,” he said.

He added that students are able to develop cognitive skills that may not be available in environments where only one language is emphasized.

“If (my students) were to take the BAR exam, which hopefully none of my students have to take that in the next couple of years, but if they did that testing of logic and reasoning that aren’t necessarily focus points on math and reading exams, they would be shown to excel in those.”

The program was introduced for Washington Elementary, but students who were first introduced to the program are preparing to enter fifth grade at Johnson Crossing Academic Center.

Moran said he has discussed future implementation of the program at JCAC with principal Brent Harrill and Brad Dahl, executive director of Student Services and Business Affairs.

One of the major hurdles that has prevented the program from being implemented across multiple schools is staffing issues. Moran said finding quality teachers, specifically quality teachers who are bilingual, is a tough task given the lack of focus higher education gives towards preparing teachers for dual-language programs.