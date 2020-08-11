You are the owner of this article.
School board discusses return-to-school plans in final meeting before beginning of new year
Lisa Schultz

FPS parent Lisa Schultz speaks during public comment. 

 Noah Johnson

The Fremont Public Schools Board of Education discussed several items related to the district's return-to-school plans Monday night during its final meeting before the first day of classes. 

Classes began at schools district-wide on Tuesday. 

During public comment, FPS parent Lisa Schultz applauded the school board and FPS administration for making the decision to return to in-person instruction for the upcoming year. 

"I know many are concerned with schools reopening," she said. "My husband and I have a son who will be a sophomore at the high school and he uses an inhaler daily." 

Despite the increased medical risks, Schultz said parents needed to weigh the risks of returning to school against the harm they could be causing their children by keeping them home. 

She noted obstacles such as language barriers, food insecurity and technology restrictions that could make distance learning difficult for families. 

"We also know that the closure caused social and emotional trauma to many families and children," Schultz said." ... Additionally, remote learning is available for families and students who are not comfortable with in-person learning this fall." 

As an employee at Lincoln Public Schools, Schultz acknowledged that she is aware of the risk she is putting herself in by returning to school. Despite that, she said children's education was essential. 

"Our kids need this and deserve that, as adults, we will work in their best interest," she said. "Thank you, FPS, for acting in our children's best interest." 

Britt Jensen, a science teacher at Fremont Middle School, expressed his concern with the school's decision to continue to move forward with in-person instruction. 

"Looking at the data going around the state right now, it is evident that we are not in a position to throw around 4,700 students in close proximity to each other," Jensen said.

He said the Hispanic population is 5 times more likely to contract COVID-19 compared to Caucasians.

Jensen added that one in three students at FPS are Hispanic.

" ... And so we're talking about persons who are at very, very high risk," Jensen said.

Jensen noted many people in Fremont that work in the Omaha area.

"It's not ridiculous to assume that what we're seeing in Omaha is right around the corner for us," Jensen said. "I just really do not think that it is prudent to go ahead with bringing everyone into school."

Gwen Dillon, a science teacher at FMS and secondary member-at-large for FEA, presented a statement from the organization's executive board. 

The statement acknowledged "numerous communications of concern over starting the school year," according to Dillon.

In response to those concerns, a survey was distributed to teachers within the association, which makes up over 300 members, to gauge issues and concerns from teachers. 

"Overall, the survey shows that the teachers feel the district has done their best to prepare for the year, for which we are appreciative, however questions and concerns still remain," Dillon said. 

While none of the specific questions or concerns were introduced by Dillon, she said FEA was ready to work with FPS administration to address them. 

Brad Dahl, associate superintendent, provided an update on CARES Act funding allocated to Fremont Public Schools. 

Dahl said FPS was allocated $1,008,784 to be used to help support return-to-school efforts. 

Funds were also shared with parochial schools, with Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools receiving just over $3,000 and Trinity Lutheran receiving around $26,000. 

"We had a consultation with both schools to tell them what they could spend those funds on and what the process would be," Dahl said. 

Funds must be allocated in specific areas, which include administrative costs, training, professional development, supplies and technology. 

The funds must be obligated by Sept. 30, 2022. 

"Members of the board, it's not going to take us that long to spend these monies," Dahl said."We're already rapidly spending these funds and it's something that we track very closely."

Kate Heineman, executive director of teaching and learning, spoke in detail about the school's response to the social and emotional well-being of students as they begin classes. 

During the first two weeks of class, Heineman said there will be a stronger emphasis on getting students comfortable in the classroom after nearly five months away. 

"All guidance suggests that we spend the first two weeks not worrying about academics, but rather worrying about acclimating students back to school," she said. 

Heineman added that relationship-building will be a number-one priority as teachers welcome students back into the classroom. 

"All of our teachers will be spending extra time building relationships with their students so that they can monitor them as we continue on past the first two weeks," she said. 

Heineman then shifted to the school's virtual learning component further developed over the summer to prepare for the upcoming year. 

FPS purchased two learning management systems to facilitate online learning for the upcoming year, Seesaw for grades K-4 and Canvas for grades 5-12. 

"Our FPS-guaranteed viable curriculum, written by our teachers to the state standards, allows for flexibility for our students to come in and out of virtual learning as they need to," Heineman said. 

Board member Michael Peterson asked Heineman if she felt the system was robust enough to transition the school population to virtual learning should the district be forced to move to online learning. 

"Yes, we are building it so that we can transition all students in some fashion," Heineman said. 

Scott Jensen, executive director of secondary operations, said 5-12 teaching staff have completed training on Canvas, a learning management tool being used to facilitate virtual learning.

"It's really been a true success story that is good for students," Jensen said.

500-plus students sign up for virtual learning at FPS prior to start of new year

Jensen spoke further on secondary education efforts at FPS. He said one of the biggest changes to the high school this year will be the elimination of locker use in the hallway. 

"We are going to limit the use of lockers in the high school, where you have 1,500 students going through the hallways," Jensen said. "We're trying to make sure that they're social distanced as much as possible."

By eliminating locker usage, Jensen said it keeps traffic flowing and gives students more space to practice social distancing. 

"They also have plans in place, if needed, where they can add staggered dismissal into different classrooms as well as other protocols," Jensen said. 

Board member Michael Peterson said he had a call from a parent about concerns with students carrying backpacks in classes, which they believed raised security issues.

Jensen said security and student safety is a top priority, whether it be a COVID-related protocol or not.
 
"We had to look at the situation and decide what is our best means for keeping our kids safe from the different threats and various risks that there are out there," Jensen said. 
 
Backpacks were previously not allowed to be carried in hallways at FHS. After discussions with Three Rivers Public Health Department and other school districts, Jensen said a decision was made to allow backpacks and limit locker usage. 
 
"We decided that our best efforts were to keep kids moving in the hallways, not let them gather and to create relationships with our kids, which is our number one way of creating safety in the building," Jensen said. 
 
From a practical perspective, Superintendent Mark Shepard said FPS didn't want to experience what it did last spring regarding items left in lockers.
 
He said unloading 1,500 lockers, placing them in trash bags and asking students to pick them up didn't work very well.
 
"We know that in the middle of the summer we had trash bags still waiting to be picked up," Shepard said. "From a practical standpoint, we're going to use technology to the best degree that we can use technology. That also weighed in that decision."
 
Shepard noted that safety remains a top priority for FPS. He said there has been one weapons-related incident in the last seven years — an airsoft pistol tucked into a student's belt.
 
"We know that doesn't mean somebody couldn't bring something in a backpack, but having no backpacks wouldn't necessarily conclude that," Shepard said. "I think we'll continue to look at the backpack issue. We'll continue to look at what is best practice and what makes the most sense. "
 
Peterson questioned why the school isn't looking at transitioning to an alternate calendar.

The alternative calendar would move the first day of classes to Sept. 8, just after Labor Day.
 
Shepard said the school wouldn't begin looking at transitioning to its alternate calendar or hybrid learning option if the risk dial would rise to orange at a consistent level.
 
With a district home to 4,800 students, Shepard said it isn't a matter of if somebody is diagnosed with the virus, but a matter of when.
 
"We're a microcosm of the area and, when you consider the fact that we have a live virus that continues to have people that have been impacted by it, we will be affected by it," Shepard said.
 
However, Shepard said the district's blueprint was developed with the guidance of several agencies to provide safety and security for the district. 
 
Rowan Lang, director of food service, also provided an update on the number of meals distributed to students during its summer feeding program that began in March. 
 
Over 140,000 meals and 3,500 backpacks were given to students over the course of the school's early closure and summer. 
 
Lang said he is currently looking at how FPS can feed remote learners during the upcoming year.
 
Shepard said Lang and his staff did an "amazing" job this summer.

"I mean it's staggering, the number of meals served and food security that was enabled through that process," Shepard said.
 
The board also adopted several new policies during Monday's meeting, including one that would narrow down who could deliver the keynote address during FHS's graduation ceremony. 
 
Under the new policy, only the president or vice president of the school board, superintendent or high school principal may deliver the keynote address during the graduation ceremony. 
 
During FHS's virtual graduation ceremony in May, Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse drew criticism for his keynote speech to students. 
