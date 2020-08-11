School board discusses return-to-school plans in final meeting before beginning of new year

"We had to look at the situation and decide what is our best means for keeping our kids safe from the different threats and various risks that there are out there," Jensen said.

Backpacks were previously not allowed to be carried in hallways at FHS. After discussions with Three Rivers Public Health Department and other school districts, Jensen said a decision was made to allow backpacks and limit locker usage.

"We decided that our best efforts were to keep kids moving in the hallways, not let them gather and to create relationships with our kids, which is our number one way of creating safety in the building," Jensen said.

From a practical perspective, Superintendent Mark Shepard said FPS didn't want to experience what it did last spring regarding items left in lockers.

He said unloading 1,500 lockers, placing them in trash bags and asking students to pick them up didn't work very well.

"We know that in the middle of the summer we had trash bags still waiting to be picked up," Shepard said. "From a practical standpoint, we're going to use technology to the best degree that we can use technology. That also weighed in that decision."

Shepard noted that safety remains a top priority for FPS. He said there has been one weapons-related incident in the last seven years — an airsoft pistol tucked into a student's belt.

"We know that doesn't mean somebody couldn't bring something in a backpack, but having no backpacks wouldn't necessarily conclude that," Shepard said. "I think we'll continue to look at the backpack issue. We'll continue to look at what is best practice and what makes the most sense. "