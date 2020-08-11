School board discusses return-to-school plans in final meeting before beginning of new year

The Fremont Public Schools Board of Education discussed several items related to the district's return-to-school plans Monday night during its final meeting before the first day of classes.
Classes began at schools district-wide on Tuesday.
During public comment, FPS parent Lisa Schultz applauded the school board and FPS administration for making the decision to return to in-person instruction for the upcoming year.
"I know many are concerned with schools reopening," she said. "My husband and I have a son who will be a sophomore at the high school and he uses an inhaler daily."
Despite the increased medical risks, Schultz said parents needed to weigh the risks of returning to school against the harm they could be causing their children by keeping them home.
She noted obstacles such as language barriers, food insecurity and technology restrictions that could make distance learning difficult for families.
"We also know that the closure caused social and emotional trauma to many families and children," Schultz said." ... Additionally, remote learning is available for families and students who are not comfortable with in-person learning this fall."
As an employee at Lincoln Public Schools, Schultz acknowledged that she is aware of the risk she is putting herself in by returning to school. Despite that, she said children's education was essential.
"Our kids need this and deserve that, as adults, we will work in their best interest," she said. "Thank you, FPS, for acting in our children's best interest."
Britt Jensen, a science teacher at Fremont Middle School, expressed his concern with the school's decision to continue to move forward with in-person instruction.
"Looking at the data going around the state right now, it is evident that we are not in a position to throw around 4,700 students in close proximity to each other," Jensen said.
He said the Hispanic population is 5 times more likely to contract COVID-19 compared to Caucasians.
Jensen added that one in three students at FPS are Hispanic.
" ... And so we're talking about persons who are at very, very high risk," Jensen said.
Jensen noted many people in Fremont that work in the Omaha area.
"It's not ridiculous to assume that what we're seeing in Omaha is right around the corner for us," Jensen said. "I just really do not think that it is prudent to go ahead with bringing everyone into school."
Gwen Dillon, a science teacher at FMS and secondary member-at-large for FEA, presented a statement from the organization's executive board.
The statement acknowledged "numerous communications of concern over starting the school year," according to Dillon.
In response to those concerns, a survey was distributed to teachers within the association, which makes up over 300 members, to gauge issues and concerns from teachers.
"Overall, the survey shows that the teachers feel the district has done their best to prepare for the year, for which we are appreciative, however questions and concerns still remain," Dillon said.
While none of the specific questions or concerns were introduced by Dillon, she said FEA was ready to work with FPS administration to address them.
Brad Dahl, associate superintendent, provided an update on CARES Act funding allocated to Fremont Public Schools.
Dahl said FPS was allocated $1,008,784 to be used to help support return-to-school efforts.
Funds were also shared with parochial schools, with Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools receiving just over $3,000 and Trinity Lutheran receiving around $26,000.
"We had a consultation with both schools to tell them what they could spend those funds on and what the process would be," Dahl said.
Funds must be allocated in specific areas, which include administrative costs, training, professional development, supplies and technology.
The funds must be obligated by Sept. 30, 2022.
"Members of the board, it's not going to take us that long to spend these monies," Dahl said."We're already rapidly spending these funds and it's something that we track very closely."
Kate Heineman, executive director of teaching and learning, spoke in detail about the school's response to the social and emotional well-being of students as they begin classes.
During the first two weeks of class, Heineman said there will be a stronger emphasis on getting students comfortable in the classroom after nearly five months away.
"All guidance suggests that we spend the first two weeks not worrying about academics, but rather worrying about acclimating students back to school," she said.
Heineman added that relationship-building will be a number-one priority as teachers welcome students back into the classroom.
"All of our teachers will be spending extra time building relationships with their students so that they can monitor them as we continue on past the first two weeks," she said.
Heineman then shifted to the school's virtual learning component further developed over the summer to prepare for the upcoming year.
FPS purchased two learning management systems to facilitate online learning for the upcoming year, Seesaw for grades K-4 and Canvas for grades 5-12.
"Our FPS-guaranteed viable curriculum, written by our teachers to the state standards, allows for flexibility for our students to come in and out of virtual learning as they need to," Heineman said.
Board member Michael Peterson asked Heineman if she felt the system was robust enough to transition the school population to virtual learning should the district be forced to move to online learning.
"Yes, we are building it so that we can transition all students in some fashion," Heineman said.
Scott Jensen, executive director of secondary operations, said 5-12 teaching staff have completed training on Canvas, a learning management tool being used to facilitate virtual learning.
"It's really been a true success story that is good for students," Jensen said.
Jensen spoke further on secondary education efforts at FPS. He said one of the biggest changes to the high school this year will be the elimination of locker use in the hallway.
"We are going to limit the use of lockers in the high school, where you have 1,500 students going through the hallways," Jensen said. "We're trying to make sure that they're social distanced as much as possible."
By eliminating locker usage, Jensen said it keeps traffic flowing and gives students more space to practice social distancing.
"They also have plans in place, if needed, where they can add staggered dismissal into different classrooms as well as other protocols," Jensen said.
Jensen said security and student safety is a top priority, whether it be a COVID-related protocol or not.
The alternative calendar would move the first day of classes to Sept. 8, just after Labor Day.
"I mean it's staggering, the number of meals served and food security that was enabled through that process," Shepard said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!