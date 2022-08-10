School board discusses transportation

Transportation and a partnership were among topics at a recent Fremont Public Schools board of education meeting.

Board members approved an agreement with Student Transportation of Nebraska, Inc., for two daily morning and afternoon bus routes and two afternoon-only routes, taking kids to and from school.

FPS has more than 20 bus routes.

This recent agreement came about due to a lack of staffing in the FPS transportation department.

The agreement starts Aug. 15 and ends Dec. 21 and can be extended through next semester if both parties agree. The daily rate for morning and afternoon routes will be $504.30. The afternoon-only route rate is $252.15.

In other action, board members approved a budget amendment to allow for the expenditure of $123 million in bond funds to go through the Special Building Fund.

Per state accounting requirements, this fund will serve as the one the FPS district will use for paying invoices relating to the construction projects.

The bond fund is where the district makes interest and principal payments generated from property taxes for the payback of the bonds.

FPS continues to move forward with construction projects that are part of the bond issue passed by voters in September 2021.

Also during the meeting, board members heard an update regarding the partnership with Fremont Family Coalition.

FFC works with the Fremont Area United Way to create community partnerships to provide resources to families in the Fremont area.

Michelle Padilla, FFC executive director, said the long-standing partnership with FPS allows the nonprofit to better serve the community.

Her presentation highlights included: a recent event at the Fremont Splash Station where 13 families participated; the Rockin’ Back to School Stuff the Bus Tour; the work of the full-service community school coordinator at Fremont Middle School; a supplies for teachers effort; and an upcoming Fremont Hispanic Festival set for Sept. 10.

“Partnerships like the one created between FPS and FFC allow us to maximize the return on the investment leveraging local, state and federal funding,” said Christy Fiala, executive director of the Fremont Area United Way.

Brad Dahl, associate superintendent for FPS, presented the updated 2022-23 fiscal year budget development calendar. Included in the timeline is a special meeting set for 6 p.m., Sept. 28 for the budget/property tax request hearings and approval.

In other business, the board approved two donations from Fremont Rotary Club to Fremont Middle School’s Urban Tiger Room and Fremont High School’s The Hub.

Each school received $1,500.

The board also approved an early dismissal for Fremont Middle School and Johnson Crossing for noon Friday, April 28, 2023, due to the Annual Middle School Track Invitational.