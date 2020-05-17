UPDATE: FPS releases statement following 'inappropriate' Sasse speech

Sen. Ben Sasse's online commencement address for Fremont High School has drawn ire from a local school board member and a graduating senior.
The virtual address, which was given during Saturday's commencement ceremony, featured Sasse speaking on a variety of topics ranging from what his spokesman described as jokes that took shots at the physical fitness of students to pointed comments shifting blame for the COVID-19 pandemic toward China.
Before shifting to some more serious discussion surrounding the pandemic -- the cause of the virtual ceremony -- Sasse attempted several jokes, one of which relayed that, in life, graduates would at times be asked to climb ropes.
"If you don't get that joke, talk to your mom and dad," he said. "Back in the day we when we were a lot fitter than you people are, we used to have to climb ropes all the way up to the ceiling of the gym."
Sasse then attempted to minimize the fact that graduates are forced to celebrate their graduation from home. Using larger-scale events such as the ongoing pandemic, news of "murder hornets" making their way into the U.S. and a newly discovered black hole located in a solar system visible to the naked eye, he said virtual graduation isn't a "top-100 problem."
"But, I get it," he said. "This isn't the way you wanted today to go down and all joking aside, you are graduating in the middle of two crises."
He noted the public health crisis and economic fallout accompanying the pandemic as important issues that everyone is going to be forced to navigate in the future.
"It's hit our state hard, it's probably hit your family," he said during the address. "It's hit our whole country and nobody knows exactly how we're going to beat this thing, but we're Americans. We're Nebraskans. We've got grit and we're gonna beat this thing."
Sasse then shifted tone and accused China for a failure to contain and accurately report the severity of the virus.
"We're going to have to have a serious reckoning with the thugs in China who let this mess spiral out of control by lying about it," he said.
Sasse then shifted back toward the graduating class, saying they had the potential to grow through the uncertain time.
"Your generation is going to have to have a big calling," he said. "You're going to have to deal with the consequences of this and you're entering adulthood during an incredibly disruptive time."
Sasse graduated from FHS in 1990 and also served as president of Midland University before running for Senate.
FPS school board member Michael Petersen responded to the address on Facebook, saying Sasse owed the graduating class an apology.
"You deserved better than the graduation remarks from Sen. Ben Sasse," he said. "The racism, implying that our graduates are fat and lazy, disparaging teachers, and attacking the mental health profession are despicable. You owe the graduating students of Fremont High an apology."
During his address, Sasse also discussed psychologists, saying "95% of all gainfully employed psychologists ... their job is really just to help people forget high school."
Sasse then said students shouldn't major in psychology going into college.
"That part's not a joke," he said.
In a one-on-one interview with the Tribune, Petersen said he initially had no issue with Sasse delivering the address. While his political views don't align with Sasse, he thought it would be a great way to give something to a graduating class that has gone through major flooding and a pandemic in consecutive years.
"Him doing the address was not controversial in the least," he said. "He's a Fremont grad, he's a big name. It was sort of a way to say 'hey, you could be a U.S. senator, too."
That changed after Petersen viewed the ceremony.
"I got an email from a community member saying they were appalled by what Sasse said," he said. "I was just dumbfounded that (Sasse) would behave like that."
Petersen said the school board doesn't typically worry about voting on speakers for graduation or reviewing speeches before the ceremony. That work is typically left to administration, he said.
"The board didn't approve Sasse coming, we didn't have to vote on it," he said.
Petersen sent an email to Shepard and other school board members asking for the specific administrator who reviewed the Sasse tape and gave it the green light for use.
"We can remind ourselves the Senator's words are not our words all we want, but we pushed that speech on our district social media," he said in the email. "He is speaking at the commencement of our district's only high school."
Petersen said the email has not received a response by Sunday evening, May 17, 2020.
"To me, somebody should have raised a red flag somewhere," he said. "The fact that nobody did raises a red flag."
Petersen added that, while he doesn't speak for the entire school board, he has advocated strongly to fellow members to reach a consensus and issue a public apology to the graduating class.
He said Superintendant Mark Shepard stated Sasse doesn't speak for the board. Rather than issuing an apology, he said Shepard and some members of the board don't believe there is any need for a response.
"I felt we needed to make a public apology, but there isn't a consensus," he said. "A lot of community members have asked that we apologize or do something because this was inappropriate."
He shifted some of the blame on himself, saying that he should have looked closer at a controversial figure such as Sasse speaking during the ceremony.
"I need to be looking a little bit closer with a controversial figure coming on site," he said.
At 9:43 p.m., FPS released a statement regarding the ceremony. The press release didn't publicly apologize for Sasse's comments. Instead, it congratulated the graduating class and made clear the statements made by speakers had no connection to the district.
"Requests were made for commencement speeches from our local Nebraska District 15 State Senator Lynne Walz and from our current United States Senator, former FHS graduate, and former Midland University President, Ben Sasse," Shepard and board president Sandi Proskovec said in a joint statement. "Both provided speeches to be included in the online celebration. The district does not edit or censor guest speakers."
The release further states the words spoken belong to the individual that said them, not the school district.
"Including them as part of the ceremony does not endorse the individual, the content of the speech or the interpretations of what was provided," the statement read. "We encourage individuals with concerns to reach out to the individual directly. They are the only ones who can accurately interpret what was intended."
FHS graduate Emily Giese said Sasse invalidated an experience already being taken away from her due to the pandemic.
"I thought it was really inappropriate," she said. "After two minutes, my brother had to get up and walk out because of what he said."
She said Sasse tried too hard to make it seem like he wasn't being serious, but she couldn't find the humor.
"It really made graduation less fun," she said. "He took that opportunity away from us even though we've already had something taken away. He took more of it away."
Giese added that she appreciated the efforts of school board members like Petersen who came out to address Sasse's remarks after the ceremony.
"I think the members of the school board are doing a good job by coming out and saying that what he said was inappropriate," she said.
Sasse's Democratic challenger Chris Janicek in the November general election released a statement regarding the ceremony.
"It’s hard for me to believe that a U.S. senator would make remarks like he did in that speech," he said. “Ridiculing mental health care specialists, suggesting that the graduates are lazy slackers and using the platform to blame China for the pandemic we have now is beyond reprehensible.”
Sasse spokesman James Wegmann responded to the criticism of the senator's address.
“Like he said in the video greeting, Ben’s proud of each of the graduates — and he believes their generation is tough enough to help lead us through the bumpy economic times ahead," he said in a statement. "It’s ridiculous that some politically addicted folks are complaining about Ben calling out China in a joke. He’s said this for months, because it’s true: The Chinese Communist Party’s coronavirus coverup wasted time that could have contained the spread — those lies cost innocent lives in China and around the world. Pretending graduates are too fragile to hear the truth is silly."
During last Tuesday's Primary Election, Sasse received an overwhelming amount of Republican support in Dodge County, bringing in 4,827 votes of the total 5,791 cast.
This is a developing story. Stick with the Fremont Tribune for further updates.
