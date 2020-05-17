UPDATE: FPS releases statement following 'inappropriate' Sasse speech

"Including them as part of the ceremony does not endorse the individual, the content of the speech or the interpretations of what was provided," the statement read. "We encourage individuals with concerns to reach out to the individual directly. They are the only ones who can accurately interpret what was intended."

FHS graduate Emily Giese said Sasse invalidated an experience already being taken away from her due to the pandemic.

"I thought it was really inappropriate," she said. "After two minutes, my brother had to get up and walk out because of what he said."

She said Sasse tried too hard to make it seem like he wasn't being serious, but she couldn't find the humor.

"It really made graduation less fun," she said. "He took that opportunity away from us even though we've already had something taken away. He took more of it away."

Giese added that she appreciated the efforts of school board members like Petersen who came out to address Sasse's remarks after the ceremony.

"I think the members of the school board are doing a good job by coming out and saying that what he said was inappropriate," she said.