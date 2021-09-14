School board OKs $68.4 million budget

At the same time, what’s called real property — such as the value of a home in Fremont — increased.

“Overall, we saw residential lands, residential and commercial improvements increase over $115 million,” Dahl told the Tribune.

But altogether, the personal and real property taxable value saw a total reduction of 2.36%.

That equals a reduction of $68,118.144, Dahl said.

Because the overall assessed value of taxable property decreased, the levy didn’t generate as much property tax.

Dahl added that state aid — the district’s second largest revenue source — also has seen a decrease.

Due to the decrease in assessed value and in state aid, $2.7 million in cash reserve will need to be used.

“We do not plan to increase our levy — even with that reduction,” Dahl said. “This year we plan to use some cash reserve to balance the budget.”

Dahl said the district’s cash reserve has been built up during the last several years.

He said this is built up because not even a dollar of this year’s budget is received until April.