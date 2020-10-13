School board receives bond issue update, unanimously passes soccer field joint partnership

Representatives from Omaha-based BVH Architecture presented updates on their work toward researching potential bond issues for Fremont Public Schools during Monday’s Board of Education meeting.
Debt for a 20-year bond issue at Fremont Public Schools is nearing its end, leaving a chance for the school district to take on new debt geared toward building improvements and upgrades.
Robert Slosson, senior associate at BVH Architecture, said the firm completed on-site assessments of each building across the district during the summer. Buildings were then ranked on a scale ranging from excellent to poor.
An excellent ranking stated the building is essentially new or was recently installed or renovated, according to Slosson. A poor ranking represents a building that no longer can perform under its intended purpose.
Generally, Slosson said the majority of FPS buildings fell under the “fair” category, which falls right in the middle of the group’s ranking system.
Both Fremont Middle School and Bell Field Elementary School fell under the “good” category.
Brad Dahl, FPS associate superintendent, said the district is looking at any potential upgrades to facilities from a holistic perspective. While BVH Architecture focused on the physical aspect of buildings, Dahl said FPS needs to focus on the future of education.
“We also know that we have to look at educational alignment,” he said.
Cleve Reeves, architect principal at BVH Architecture, also provided an update on a heat mapping exercise staff at Fremont Public Schools have taken part in recently.
The exercise allowed for staff members at buildings across the district to place color-coded comments on floor plans that show if a particular area is doing well or if it needs to be addressed specifically.
“It’s a very comprehensive process that we have here,” Reeves said. “It’s multifaceted with a lot of different angles, looking at these different factors that help us truly assess development.”
Dahl then touched on the next steps for bond issue research before, suggesting that the board take a work session to delve deeper into the issue before moving forward.
Following the board’s work session, Dahl said work would move forward to form an educational alignment committee made of citizens around the area as a next step in the bond issue process.
In other news, the board unanimously passed a motion to approve the joint use cooperation concept for parking lot development, fencing and netting installation and future development between FPS, the City of Fremont and Midland University for soccer fields north of Fremont Middle School.
The site used for the practice fields was developed over the past several years to be used as a location for practices and lower-level games. Both the City of Fremont and Midland University expressed interest in further joint development of the site.
Midland plays soccer in the fall, while Fremont High School’s soccer season does not start until the spring. The city’s interest in the site is to “create a safer environment for everyone involved,” according to the rationale submitted alongside the motion.
Along with the motion to draft a joint-use cooperation agreement, the board also unanimously approved a motion to approve construction of a gravel parking lot outside of the soccer fields in partnership with the City of Fremont.
FPS will be responsible for 60% of the $99,700 project carried out by Sawyer Construction. The City of Fremont will cover the remaining $39,880 of the project.
