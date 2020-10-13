School board receives bond issue update, unanimously passes soccer field joint partnership

“We also know that we have to look at educational alignment,” he said.

Cleve Reeves, architect principal at BVH Architecture, also provided an update on a heat mapping exercise staff at Fremont Public Schools have taken part in recently.

The exercise allowed for staff members at buildings across the district to place color-coded comments on floor plans that show if a particular area is doing well or if it needs to be addressed specifically.

“It’s a very comprehensive process that we have here,” Reeves said. “It’s multifaceted with a lot of different angles, looking at these different factors that help us truly assess development.”

Dahl then touched on the next steps for bond issue research before, suggesting that the board take a work session to delve deeper into the issue before moving forward.

Following the board’s work session, Dahl said work would move forward to form an educational alignment committee made of citizens around the area as a next step in the bond issue process.