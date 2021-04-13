School board unanimously passes graduation credit adjustment

That leaves 36 students in the current cohort who could not meet the school’s graduation requirements.

The 225-credit graduation requirements will still require each graduating senior to complete all 175 of the school’s required credits — which includes 40 credits in language arts, 30 credits in math, science and social studies, 15 credits in physical education, 20 credits in world language or career courses and 10 credits in fine arts courses — plus an additional 50 credits in elective courses.

“We have discussed this recommendation with our department chair group and they have gone back to their departments and every single department chair has reported back that the departments support the recommendation,” Sikora said.

The item passed with little discussion. Board member Pamela Murphy thanked Sikora for taking time to provide further data to his proposal while also compromising on the amount of required graduation credits.

“It had to be painful in a lot of ways and there’s obviously a lot of time in it, but the information was so helpful and gave such a better picture,” she said. “I think I really appreciate that you could come up with such a strong compromise that your whole group could support and that was clear for us, so thank you for all that.”