School board unanimously passes graduation credit adjustment

The graduation credit requirement at Fremont High School will be lowered to 225 credits for the 2021 cohort, potentially opening the door for students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to receive their diplomas on time.
The Fremont Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved the proposal brought forward by FHS Principal Myron Sikora during Monday’s meeting.
It’s the second time in two months that Sikora has brought forward a proposal to lower the high school’s graduation credit requirement from 250. In March, Sikora introduced a proposal to lower the school’s credit requirement to 200, the State of Nebraska’s minimum graduation requirement.
That proposal failed after failing to receive a motion to vote.
The 225-credit requirement could allow up to 323 of the cohort’s 359 enrolled seniors to receive their diplomas.
Here is how the 2021 class is broken down under Sikora’s new credit proposal:
- 232 students currently meet FPS’s graduation requirements.
- 242 students currently meeting the state’s graduation requirements of 200 credits.
- 313 students would meet the 225-credit graduation requirement with a successful fourth quarter.
- 323 students would meet the school’s graduation requirements with a successful fourth quarter plus additional credit recovery.
That leaves 36 students in the current cohort who could not meet the school’s graduation requirements.
The 225-credit graduation requirements will still require each graduating senior to complete all 175 of the school’s required credits — which includes 40 credits in language arts, 30 credits in math, science and social studies, 15 credits in physical education, 20 credits in world language or career courses and 10 credits in fine arts courses — plus an additional 50 credits in elective courses.
“We have discussed this recommendation with our department chair group and they have gone back to their departments and every single department chair has reported back that the departments support the recommendation,” Sikora said.
The item passed with little discussion. Board member Pamela Murphy thanked Sikora for taking time to provide further data to his proposal while also compromising on the amount of required graduation credits.
“It had to be painful in a lot of ways and there’s obviously a lot of time in it, but the information was so helpful and gave such a better picture,” she said. “I think I really appreciate that you could come up with such a strong compromise that your whole group could support and that was clear for us, so thank you for all that.”
Associate Superintendent Brad Dahl also provided an update on the amount of funding FPS has received from the first two economic stimulus packages issues in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2020, FPS received around $871,000 to address COVID-19-related issues through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed last March.
Dahl said that money was spent in a variety of ways, including:
- Thermal cameras
- Masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment (PPE)
- Computers
- Electrostatic sprayers
- Touch-free sanitation sprayers
- Cleaning supplies
- Hydration stations
- Teaching and learning platforms
Dahl announced that the district received an additional $3.4 million in funding from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA), which passed in late December.
Those funds are expected to be budgeted toward a number of areas, including staffing, technology, summer learning and upgraded learning materials.
Upward of $1.8 million has already been budgeted toward learning materials purchases and upgrades to Fremont Middle Schools intercom, bell and clock system using the CRRSA funding.
Dahl added that FPS could receive a third allocation of funding from the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. That allocation could be similar in size to the $3.4 million FPS received in CRSSA funding, but Dahl said the school has not received any formal grant notification.
“So I’m speculating, but it’s going to be a similar amount to what we’re seeing with [Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund II],” he said.
Each district’s allocation of funding from the Nebraska Department of Education is based on the school’s free and reduced lunch numbers.
Fifty-nine percent — 2,944 — of the district’s 4,984 students are on either free or reduced lunch, according the February FPS Enrollment Report.
“[Dahl] and [Susan Plank] have done a tremendous job working through this as well as putting together numbers and getting numbers together rather quickly,” Superintendent Mark Shepard said. “It’s a huge task, but it has a huge reward. It’s truly designed to take care of some things that we wouldn’t have been able to do otherwise.”
In other news, Dahl updated the board on the first Citizen’s Committee meeting on April 5. The meeting took place to discuss a potential 2021 bond issue vote for the district.
Dahl said approximately 50 community members attended the first meeting. During the meeting, the committee prioritized 12 projects to be addressed in the potential bond issue.
Those projects ranged from rebuilding Clarmar and Howard Elementary to remodeling FHS.
“We’ll continue to move forward with the process and will keep the board informed,” Dahl said.