Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of April 10-14
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Crispito with cheese sauce, tater tots, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Hot dog/chili dog, fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrots, fruit cup, treat, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Hot dog on a bun, oven fries, baby carrots, mixed fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Taco casserole and chips, corn, romaine lettuce, peaches, milk.
Thursday: Pizza sticks and sauce, corn, Cheez It, romaine lettuce, pears, milk.
Friday: Hamburger on a bun, Sun Chips, broccoli, fruit juice, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Cheeseburger or fish sandwich, french fries, baked beans and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza, tater tots, applesauce and orange juice.
Thursday: Chicken taco salad, green beans and pears.
Friday: Pepperoni pizza, salad, corn and peaches.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Cinnamon roll; hot dog and baked beans.
Wednesday: Pancakes and sausage; spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread.
Thursday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwich.
Friday: Pop Tarts; pork nachos.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Banana bread; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Eggs and toast; hot dogs, chips.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; fish sandwich or fish sticks, hash brown.
Thursday: Biscuits and gravy; Chipotle bowl.
Friday: Doughnuts; pizza.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Pop Tart; pizza, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Wednesday: Mini bagels; burrito with cheese, corn, grapes, churro.
Thursday: Sausage biscuit; barbecue pulled pork sandwich, tater tots, strawberry cup, Rice Krispie.
Friday: French toast; General Tso’s chicken or popcorn chicken, fried rice, pineapple, dinner roll.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Chef’s choice; chicken strips, vegetable and potato.
Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy; Mr. Rib, sun chips, vegetable.
Thursday: Breakfast pizza; open-faced Runza sandwich.
Friday: Choice of bagel; pulled pork sandwich.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Combo bar, cereal, mango juice, fruit, milk; hamburger on a bun, chips, potato salad, peas, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Dutch waffles, blueberry sauce, cereal bar, strawberry cups, apple juice, milk; crispitos, tater tots, broccoli, grapes, pineapple, churros, milk.
Thursday: Cheese omelet, sausage, toast, cereal, fruit, orange/tangerine juice, milk; popcorn chicken, au gratin potatoes, peas and carrots, Jell-O, milk.
Friday: Doughnuts, yogurt parfaits, orange juice, peaches, milk; beef and cheese enchiladas, refried beans, chips and salsa, pineapple, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Apple frudel; cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookie.
Wednesday: Cereal bar; turkey wrap, chips, celery sticks and peanut butter, peaches.
Thursday: Mini pancakes; breakfast pizza, yogurt, hash brown patty, apricots.
Friday: Cereal and toast; corn dogs, chips, baby carrots, pears.