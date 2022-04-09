School breakfast and lunch menus for April 11-15

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of April 11-15
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Salisbury steak, dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, roll, milk.
Wednesday: Hot/chili dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Ham and cheese sandwich, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: No school.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Pepperoni pizza, mixed vegetables, peaches, carrots, milk.
Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, sun chips, broccoli, fruit juice, milk.
Wednesday: Taco casserole, chips, corn, romaine lettuce, peaches, milk.
Thursday: Hot dog on a bun, oven fries, baby carrots, mixed fruit, milk.
Friday: No school.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Pizzawiches, french fries, warm apples, milk.
Tuesday: Beef nachos, refried beans, green beans, pineapple, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken and gravy over mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, pears, bread, milk.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Combo bar; pancakes and sausage.
Tuesday: Doughnut; grilled cheese and tomato soup.
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs and toast; walking taco.
Thursday: Dutch waffle; teriyaki chicken.
Friday: No school.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Waffles; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Eggs; corn dogs, chips.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, tri taters.
Thursday: French toast tornados; macaroni and cheese, cornbread, muffin.
Friday: No school.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Pancake stick; hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, triangle potato, peaches, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday: Doughnut; sloppy joe, green beans, orange slices, sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Mini waffle; spaghetti, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Thursday: Cinnamon roll; general Tso’s or popcorn chicken, broccoli and carrots, pineapple, fried rice, tea roll.
Friday: No school.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast rounds; pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, peaches.
Tuesday: Bagels with cream cheese; cream chicken over biscuits, peas, cookies, pears.
Wednesday: Parfaits; turkey wrap, chips, baby carrots, oranges.
Thursday: Cereal/toast; ham, cheesy potatoes, dinner roll, corn, fluff.
Friday: No schools.