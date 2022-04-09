 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School menus

School breakfast and lunch menus for April 11-15

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of April 11-15

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Salisbury steak, dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, roll, milk.

Wednesday: Hot/chili dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Ham and cheese sandwich, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: No school.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Pepperoni pizza, mixed vegetables, peaches, carrots, milk.

Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, sun chips, broccoli, fruit juice, milk.

Wednesday: Taco casserole, chips, corn, romaine lettuce, peaches, milk.

Thursday: Hot dog on a bun, oven fries, baby carrots, mixed fruit, milk.

Friday: No school.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Pizzawiches, french fries, warm apples, milk.

Tuesday: Beef nachos, refried beans, green beans, pineapple, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken and gravy over mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, pears, bread, milk.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Combo bar; pancakes and sausage.

Tuesday: Doughnut; grilled cheese and tomato soup.

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs and toast; walking taco.

Thursday: Dutch waffle; teriyaki chicken.

Friday: No school.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Waffles; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Eggs; corn dogs, chips.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, tri taters.

Thursday: French toast tornados; macaroni and cheese, cornbread, muffin.

Friday: No school.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Pancake stick; hot dog or chili dog, baked beans, triangle potato, peaches, chocolate chip cookie.

Tuesday: Doughnut; sloppy joe, green beans, orange slices, sugar cookie.

Wednesday: Mini waffle; spaghetti, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Thursday: Cinnamon roll; general Tso’s or popcorn chicken, broccoli and carrots, pineapple, fried rice, tea roll.

Friday: No school.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Breakfast rounds; pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, peaches.

Tuesday: Bagels with cream cheese; cream chicken over biscuits, peas, cookies, pears.

Wednesday: Parfaits; turkey wrap, chips, baby carrots, oranges.

Thursday: Cereal/toast; ham, cheesy potatoes, dinner roll, corn, fluff.

Friday: No schools.

