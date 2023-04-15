Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of April 17-21
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Popcorn chicken, tots, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: French dip sandwich, tri tater, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, fruit, vegetable, dinner roll, milk.
Thursday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Beef fiestada, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Pepperoni pizza, mixed vegetables, peaches, carrots, milk.
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, potato smiles, peas, applesauce cup, milk.
Wednesday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, breadstick, green beans, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.
Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, romaine lettuce, carrots, mixed fruit, milk.
Friday: Chicken tenders, corn, broccoli, cookies and cream dessert, pears, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Chicken nuggets, tater tots, baked beans and applesauce.
Tuesday: Chicken and cheese quesadilla, Mexicali rice, green beans and pineapple.
Wednesday: Maple flavored waffles or french toast, tater tots, string cheese, sausage patty and strawberries.
Thursday: Barbecue meatballs, broccoli, mashed potatoes and mandarin oranges.
Friday: French bread cheese pizza, peas, salad and peaches/mixed fruit.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: UBR cookie; pizza.
Tuesday: French toast; barbecue chicken sandwich.
Wednesday: Breakfast on a stick; chicken strips and waffles.
Thursday: Hashbrown and combo bar; chicken fried steak and mashed potatoes.
Friday: Mini doughnuts; crispitos.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Mini cinnamon rolls; chicken alfredo, breadstick.
Tuesday: Eggs and toast; corn dogs, chips.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, hash brown.
Thursday: French toast tornado; crispitos, breadstick.
Friday: Doughnuts; raviolis.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Egg omelet; sloppy joe, tri potato, baked beans, peach cups, graham crackers.
Tuesday: Cinnamon roll; crispito with cheese, lettuce salad, pears, peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Wednesday: Pancake stick; turkey sub, chips, apple slices, chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich; ham patty sandwich, smiley fries, applesauce, Rice Krispie.
Friday: Breakfast bar; chili, grilled cheese, tropical fruit, cinnamon roll.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Sausage and biscuits; crispito, broccoli, roll.
Tuesday: Dutch waffle; meatball sub, chips, green beans.
Wednesday: Choice of muffin; pork patty, peas, tri tater.
Thursday: Combo bar; chicken noodle soup.
Friday: Pancake on a stick; chef’s choice.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Pancakes, sausage, Pop Tart bites, fruit, milk; hot dogs, french fries, corn, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Cereal, muffins, mandarin oranges, dragon fruit juice, milk; beef and bean burritos, Spanish rice, black beans, salsa, watermelon, milk.
Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich, cereal bar, oranges, fruit punch juice; spaghetti with meat sauce, peas, diced peaches, garlic bread, side salad, milk.
Thursday: Mini cinnamon rolls, cereal, mixed fruit, mango juice, milk; crispy chicken sandwiches, ranch fries, peas, diced pears, milk.
Friday: No school.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Combo bar; Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, apricots.
Tuesday: Mini cinnamon rolls; chili, cinnamon roll, fruit cup, pineapple.
Wednesday: Muffins and yogurt; pizza burger, tater tots, corn, mixed fruit.
Thursday: Parfaits; open-face pot pie, peas, cookies, pears.
Friday: Cereal and toast; chicken sandwich, chips, baked beans, peaches.