School breakfast and lunch menus for April 18-22

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of April 18-22

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, yogurt, cheese stick, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken tenders, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, potato smiles, peas, applesauce cup, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, peaches, milk.

Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, romaine lettuce, carrots, mixed fruit, pretzels, milk.

Friday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, peas, breadstick, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Popcorn chicken (kindergarten through fourth grade), mandarin orange chicken (fifth through eighth grade), brown rice, mandarin oranges, cooked broccoli, milk.

Wednesday: Taco tater tots, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.

Thursday: Breaded beef patty (kindergarten through fourth grade), Salisbury steak (fifth through eighth grade), mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, warm apples, bread, milk.

Friday: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, corn, applesauce, milk.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Mini cinnis; hot beef, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Eggs; tacos, breadstick.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwich, tri tater.

Thursday: Dutch waffles; hot dogs, chips.

Friday: Doughnuts; pizza.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Pop Tart; ham patty sandwich, potato wedges, baked beans, tropical fruit, chocolate chip cookie.

Wednesday: Breakfast bar; nachos, green beans, apple slices, peanut butter sandwich.

Thursday: Muffin; meatball sub, tater tots, peaches, sugar cookie.

Friday: French toast sticks; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, cranberries, tea roll.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Combo bar; chicken drumstick, waffle fries, corn, mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Muffins and yogurt; barbecue pork sandwich, chips, baked beans, apricots.

Thursday: Breakfast sandwich; walking taco, refried beans, lettuce, pears.

Friday: Cereal/toast; chicken sandwich, chips, green beans, peaches.

