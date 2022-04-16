School breakfast and lunch menus for April 18-22

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of April 18-22
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, yogurt, cheese stick, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken tenders, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, potato smiles, peas, applesauce cup, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, peaches, milk.
Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, romaine lettuce, carrots, mixed fruit, pretzels, milk.
Friday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, peas, breadstick, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Popcorn chicken (kindergarten through fourth grade), mandarin orange chicken (fifth through eighth grade), brown rice, mandarin oranges, cooked broccoli, milk.
Wednesday: Taco tater tots, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.
Thursday: Breaded beef patty (kindergarten through fourth grade), Salisbury steak (fifth through eighth grade), mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, warm apples, bread, milk.
Friday: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, corn, applesauce, milk.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Mini cinnis; hot beef, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Eggs; tacos, breadstick.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwich, tri tater.
Thursday: Dutch waffles; hot dogs, chips.
Friday: Doughnuts; pizza.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Pop Tart; ham patty sandwich, potato wedges, baked beans, tropical fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday: Breakfast bar; nachos, green beans, apple slices, peanut butter sandwich.
Thursday: Muffin; meatball sub, tater tots, peaches, sugar cookie.
Friday: French toast sticks; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, cranberries, tea roll.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Combo bar; chicken drumstick, waffle fries, corn, mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Muffins and yogurt; barbecue pork sandwich, chips, baked beans, apricots.
Thursday: Breakfast sandwich; walking taco, refried beans, lettuce, pears.
Friday: Cereal/toast; chicken sandwich, chips, green beans, peaches.