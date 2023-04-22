Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of April 24-28
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Tater tots with taco meat and cheese, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Barbecue rib sandwich, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Orange chicken rice bowl, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Hot dog or chili dog, fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: French bread pepperoni pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: French toast sticks, sausage, syrup, tri tater, mixed fruit, juice, milk.
Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, Doritos, veggie beans, carrots, juice, milk.
Wednesday: Pizza sticks and sauce, green beans, broccoli, pears, milk.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, cornbread muffin, corn, mixed vegetables, peaches, milk.
Friday: Cheese pizza, Gripz, baby carrots, peas, applesauce cup, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Hot dog, french fries, baked beans and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Breaded pork patty, mashed potatoes, country gravy, carrots and warm apples.
Wednesday: Chicken nachos, green beans and pineapple.
Thursday: Toasted cheese sandwich, smiley fries, peaches and tomato soup.
Friday: Stuffed crust cheese pizza, salad, corn and pears.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Waffle sticks; hamburger.
Tuesday: Breakfast casserole; fiestadas.
Wednesday: Muffin; orange chicken.
Thursday: Bagel bites; corn dog.
Friday: No school.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Mini bagels; mandarin chicken, fried rice.
Tuesday: Eggs and toast; sub sandwiches, chips.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwiches, hash brown.
Thursday: Dutch waffle; hot ham and cheese.
Friday: Doughnuts; crispy chicken wraps.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Yogurt and cheese stick; fiestada, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Tuesday: Doughnut; corn dog, baked beans, tater tots, grapes, Rice Krispie.
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs; walk-in taco, green beans, apple slices, peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Thursday: Tornado; chicken sandwich, mixed vegetables, peaches, sugar cookie.
Friday: Egg biscuit; cream turkey over mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, oranges, dinner roll.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Waffles and sausage; hamburgers, tater tots, baked beans.
Tuesday: No school.
Wednesday: Yogurt parfait; pizza, California vegetables.
Thursday: Chef’s choice; biscuits and gravy.
Friday: Scrambled eggs and toast; hoagie sandwich, chips.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Pancake on a stick, Pop Tart bites, applesauce, dragon fruit juice, milk; mandarin orange chicken, broccoli and cauliflower, mandarin oranges, rice, fortune cookies, milk.
Tuesday: Breakfast taco, cereal bar, blueberries, oranges, Tang juice, milk; hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, coleslaw, baked beans, strawberry fluff, milk.
Wednesday: French toast sticks, cereal, sliced peaches, apple juice, milk; chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Cherry turnover, cereal bar, sliced pears, orange juice, milk; beef and cheese enchiladas, refried beans, rice, mandarin oranges, milk.
Friday: Doughnuts, yogurt, pineapple, grape juice, milk; chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, fruit, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Biscuits and gravy; macaroni and cheese, smiley fries, green beans, peaches.
Tuesday: Assorted Danishes; chicken bacon ranch pizza, breadsticks, lettuce, pears.
Wednesday: Bagels with cream cheese; tater tot bar, cooked broccoli, cookies, mixed fruit.
Thursday: Long johns; hamburgers, curly fries, baby carrots, apricots.
Friday: Cereal and toast; quesadilla, corn, pineapple, Oreo fluff.