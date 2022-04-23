School breakfast and lunch menus for April 25-29

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of April 25-29
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Mini corn dogs, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken taquito, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, curly fries, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Thursday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, baby potatoes, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: French toast sticks with sausage and syrup, tri tater, mixed fruit, juice, milk.
Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, Doritos, veggie beans, carrots, juice, milk.
Wednesday: Pizza sticks with sauce, green beans, broccoli, pears, milk.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, cornbread muffin, corn, mixed vegetables, peaches, milk.
Friday: Cheese pizza, gripz, baby carrots, peas, applesauce cup, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Mr. Ribb sandwich, salad, peas, pineapple, milk.
Tuesday: French toast sticks (kindergarten through fourth grade), biscuits and sausage gravy (fifth through eighth grade), sausage patty, tater tots, strawberries, milk.
Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich, french fries, baked beans, pears, milk.
Thursday: Breaded chicken patty, cooked carrots, scalloped potatoes, applesauce, milk.
Friday: Cheese pizza slice, corn, peaches, milk.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Mini cinnis; cavatina, breadstick.
Tuesday: Eggs; mandarin chicken, fried rice.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken alfredo.
Thursday: Egg tornados; chicken wraps, chips.
Friday: Doughnuts; fiestada.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Grilled cheese; fiestada, lettuce salad, applesauce, breadstick.
Tuesday: Turnover; hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries, peaches, sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Mini bagel; barbecue sandwich, tater tots, pears, Rice Krispie treat.
Thursday: Long john; macaroni and cheese, green beans, grapes, cinnamon roll.
Friday: Sausage and hash brown; creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, corn, fruit cocktail, tea roll.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Sausage biscuit; popcorn chicken and french fries.
Tuesday: No school.
Wednesday: French toast sticks; chef’s choice.
Thursday: Breakfast casserole; deli turkey sandwich and chips.
Friday: Sausage, eggs and toast; fish sticks with vegetable.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Pancake on a stick; cherry blossom chicken, stir fry, vegetables, rice, pineapple.
Tuesday: Jelly doughnuts; pizza, breadsticks, lettuce, peaches.
Wednesday: Waffles; tater tot bar, cooked broccoli, cookies, mixed fruit.
Thursday: Assorted Danishes; macaroni and cheese, dinner roll, green beans, pears.
Friday: Cereal/toast; chicken strips, curly fries, corn, ice cream.