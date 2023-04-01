Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of April 3-7
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, yogurt, cheese stick, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken tenders, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Crispitos, broccoli, corn, pears, baked Cheetos, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, cornbread muffin, vegetable beans, oven fries, peaches, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.
Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, potato chips, pears, carrots, juice, milk.
Friday: No school.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Scalloped ham and potatoes, baked beans, peas, mandarin oranges and dinner roll.
Tuesday: Egg, sausage and cheese breakfast sandwich, tater tots, fresh fruit and juice box.
Wednesday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, carrots, warm apples or applesauce.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Scrambled eggs and toast; macaroni and cheese and little smokies.
Tuesday: Bagel and cream cheese; walking tacos.
Wednesday: Piggly Wigglys; sub sandwich and broccoli cheese soup.
Thursday: Doughnut and smoothie; hamburger patty melt and fries.
Friday: No school.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: French toast; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Eggs and toast; cavatina, breadstick.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; barbecue chicken sandwich.
Thursday: Pancake on a stick; tacos, breadstick.
Friday: No school.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Waffle; hamburger or cheeseburger, baked beans, fries, applesauce, sugar cookie.
Tuesday: Apple cinnamon stick, tacos, mixed vegetables, pineapple, churro.
Wednesday: Muffin; spaghetti, lettuce salad, pears, garlic bread.
Thursday: Breakfast pizza; biscuit and gravy, hash brown, mandarin oranges, oatmeal cookie.
Friday: No school.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast round; beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, apricots.
Tuesday: Pancake on a stick; barbecue pork sandwich, chips, baked beans, peaches.
Wednesday: Mini waffles; chicken noodle soup, turkey sandwich, lettuce, pears.
Thursday: Cereal and toast; ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, dinner roll, Oreo fluff.
Friday: No school.