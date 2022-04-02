 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School breakfast and lunch menus for April 4-8

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of April 4-8

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Beef and noodles, dinner roll, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Barbecue rib sandwich, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken fried chicken, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: French bread cheese pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Garlic french bread pizza, celery sticks with ranch, corn, pears, baked Cheetos, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, cornbread muffin, veggie beans, oven fries, peaches, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.

Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, potato chips, peas, carrots, juice, milk.

Friday: Pizza sticks with sauce, corn, Cheez it, romaine lettuce, pears, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Beef taco salad, green beans, pears, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, cooked broccoli, mashed potatoes, pineapple, milk.

Wednesday: Mini cinnamon french toast or cinnamon waffles or french toast sticks, sausage patty, tater tots, orange juice.

Thursday: Cheeseburger, french fries, baked beans, peaches, milk.

Friday: Stuffed crust cheese pizza, salad, corn, applesauce, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: French toast; chicken nuggets.

Tuesday: Breakfast sandwich; crispitos.

Wednesday: Bagel and cream cheese; pork patty with scalloped potatoes.

Thursday: Cereal bar; barbecue chicken sandwich.

Friday: Muffins; macaroni and cheese.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: French toast; lasagna rollups.

Tuesday: Eggs; chicken fajita, breadsticks.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; sub sandwich, chips.

Thursday: Biscuits and gravy; breakfast for lunch.

Friday: Doughnuts; fish sandwich, tuna croissant or peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Pop Tart; Pizza Hut pizza, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Tuesday: Pizza; chicken sandwich, tater tots, mixed fruit, cookie.

Wednesday: Mini bagel; turkey sub, sun chips, peaches, sugar cookie.

Thursday: French toast sticks; taco, corn, apple slices, peanut butter sandwich.

Friday: Egg omelet; grilled cheese, tomato soup, grapes, fresh vegetables.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: French toast, Lucky Charms cereal, mixed fruit, grape juice, milk; tater tot casserole, corn, strawberries, dinner roll, Asian chicken salad, milk.

Tuesday: Combo bar with egg, ham and cheese, apple juice, yogurt parfaits, sliced peaches, milk; chicken alfredo, peas, diced peaches, breadsticks, Asian chicken salad, milk.

Wednesday: Cheesy eggs, tri tater, toast, orange juice, diced pears, milk; beef taco, corn, tater tots, apricots, milk, Asian chicken salad.

Thursday: Breakfast pizza, cereal, hot apples, fruit punch, milk; crispy chicken sandwich, fries, broccoli, applesauce, milk, Asian chicken salad.

Friday: Pancake on a stick, honey nut Cheerios, sliced pears, string cheese, orange juice, milk; fish sticks, tri taters, baked beans, coleslaw, mixed fruit, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Pop Tarts; Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, apricots.

Tuesday: Cherry turnovers; taquito, Spanish rice, corn, pears.

Wednesday: Breakfast burrito; taco burger, tater tots, refried beans, mixed fruit.

Thursday: Breakfast bar; corn dog, chips, baby carrots, peaches.

Friday: Cereal/toast; cheese pizza, breadstick, lettuce, pineapple.

