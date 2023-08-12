School menus
Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Aug. 14-18
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Chicken tenders, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, fruit, vegetable, dinner roll, milk.
Thursday: Barbecue rib sandwich, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Beef fiestada, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Corn dog, baked beans, carrots, fruit juice, milk.
Tuesday: Pizza sticks and sauce, tossed salad, green beans, peaches, milk.
People are also reading…
Wednesday: Chicken patty on a bun, potato smiles, pears, baby carrots, milk.
Thursday: Garlic french bread pizza, peas, au gratin potatoes, mixed fruit, cookie, milk.
Friday: Hot dog on a bun, corn, apple, broccoli, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: UBR cookie; steak fingers, scalloped potatoes, roll and corn.
Tuesday: Waffle sticks; macaroni and cheese with cocktail weenies and peas.
Wednesday: Breakfast on a stick; deli sub, baked chips and roasted vegetables.
Thursday: Stuffed bagels; chicken nuggets, soft pretzel and broccoli.
Friday: Breakfast pizza; breakfast for lunch, sausage and hash browns.
Logan View Public Schools
Wednesday: Mini cinnis; hamburgers and hash browns.
Thursday: Sausage tornado; quesadilla. Preschool – cereal and pears; meatballs, string cheese, mixed fruit, dinner roll.
Friday: Doughnuts; sub sandwiches and chips. Preschool – yogurt and peaches; ham and cheese rollup, hash brown and pineapple.
Mead Public Schools
Wednesday: Early dismissal – no breakfast or lunch served.
Thursday: French toast; hot dog or chili dog, french fries, baked beans, peaches, Rice Krispie.
Friday: Muffin; General Tso’s or popcorn chicken, fried rice, pineapple, dinner roll.
North Bend Central Schools
Thursday: Biscuits and gravy; hamburger, chips and vegetable.
Friday: Dutch waffle; pork patty on a bun and tri tator.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Thursday: Muffins and yogurt; hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, baby carrots and mixed fruit.
Friday: Cereal and toast; chicken sandwich, chips, baked beans and pears.