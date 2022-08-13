 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School breakfast and lunch menus for Aug. 15-19

Lunch Menus

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Mini corn dogs, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, baby potatoes, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll, milk.

Thursday: Barbecue rib sandwich, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Beef fiestada, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Corn dog, baked beans, carrots, fruit juice, milk.

Tuesday: Pizza sticks with sauce, tossed salad, green beans, peaches, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken patty on a bun, potato smiles, pears, baby carrots, milk.

Thursday: Garlic french bread pizza, peas, au gratin potatoes, mixed fruit, cookie, milk.

Friday: Hot dog on a bun, corn, apple, broccoli, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: No school.

Wednesday: No lunch – early dismissal.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets, tater tots, baked beans, applesauce.

Friday: Cheese pizza, salad, peaches.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: UBR cookie; breaded beef patty.

Tuesday: Breakfast on a stick; macaroni and cheese.

Wednesday: Waffle sticks; deli sub.

Thursday: Stuffed bagel; chicken nuggets.

Friday: Breakfast pizza; sloppy joes.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Waffles; chicken nuggets, potatoes, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Eggs; tacos, churros.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, hash browns.

Thursday: French toast tornados; chicken wraps.

Friday: Donuts; sub sandwiches, chips.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: No school.

Wednesday: No school.

Thursday: Cinnamon roll; pizza, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.

Friday: French toast sticks; creamed turkey on mashed potatoes, tropical fruit, corn, tea roll.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: No school.

Wednesday: Breakfast burrito, cereal, fruit punch, mixed fruit, milk; mini corn dogs, potato wedges, green beans, diced peaches, milk.

Thursday: French toast, cereal, sausage patty, apple juice, milk; taco bag, refried beans, mixed fruit, sweet rice, milk.

Friday: Donuts, yogurt parfaits, orange juice, sliced pears, milk; turkey, bacon and cheese on a bun, chips, veggie sticks, diced pears, coleslaw, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Bagels with cream cheese; pork patty, mashed potatoes, peas, peaches.

Tuesday: Turnovers; hot dogs, chips, corn, pears.

Wednesday: Parfaits; tacos, refried beans, lettuce, pineapple.

Thursday: Mini waffles; barbecue pork sandwich, baked beans, fries, apricots.

Friday: Cereal/toast; hot ham and cheese, chips, baby carrots, oranges.

