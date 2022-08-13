School breakfast and lunch menus for Aug. 15-19

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Mini corn dogs, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, baby potatoes, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll, milk.
Thursday: Barbecue rib sandwich, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Beef fiestada, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Corn dog, baked beans, carrots, fruit juice, milk.
Tuesday: Pizza sticks with sauce, tossed salad, green beans, peaches, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken patty on a bun, potato smiles, pears, baby carrots, milk.
Thursday: Garlic french bread pizza, peas, au gratin potatoes, mixed fruit, cookie, milk.
Friday: Hot dog on a bun, corn, apple, broccoli, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: No school.
Wednesday: No lunch – early dismissal.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, tater tots, baked beans, applesauce.
Friday: Cheese pizza, salad, peaches.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: UBR cookie; breaded beef patty.
Tuesday: Breakfast on a stick; macaroni and cheese.
Wednesday: Waffle sticks; deli sub.
Thursday: Stuffed bagel; chicken nuggets.
Friday: Breakfast pizza; sloppy joes.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Waffles; chicken nuggets, potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Eggs; tacos, churros.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, hash browns.
Thursday: French toast tornados; chicken wraps.
Friday: Donuts; sub sandwiches, chips.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: No school.
Wednesday: No school.
Thursday: Cinnamon roll; pizza, lettuce salad, pears, breadstick.
Friday: French toast sticks; creamed turkey on mashed potatoes, tropical fruit, corn, tea roll.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: No school.
Wednesday: Breakfast burrito, cereal, fruit punch, mixed fruit, milk; mini corn dogs, potato wedges, green beans, diced peaches, milk.
Thursday: French toast, cereal, sausage patty, apple juice, milk; taco bag, refried beans, mixed fruit, sweet rice, milk.
Friday: Donuts, yogurt parfaits, orange juice, sliced pears, milk; turkey, bacon and cheese on a bun, chips, veggie sticks, diced pears, coleslaw, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Bagels with cream cheese; pork patty, mashed potatoes, peas, peaches.
Tuesday: Turnovers; hot dogs, chips, corn, pears.
Wednesday: Parfaits; tacos, refried beans, lettuce, pineapple.
Thursday: Mini waffles; barbecue pork sandwich, baked beans, fries, apricots.
Friday: Cereal/toast; hot ham and cheese, chips, baby carrots, oranges.