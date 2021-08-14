School breakfast and lunch menus for Aug. 16-20

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Aug. 16.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, curly fries, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Tuesday: Crispito with cheese sauce, tater tots, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: French toast sticks, sausage patty, yogurt, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Thursday: Hot dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Corn dog, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.
Tuesday: Pizza sticks with sauce, tossed salad, green beans, peaches, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken patty on a bun, potato smiles, pears, carrots, milk.
Thursday: Garlic french bread, peas, au gratin potatoes, mixed fruit, cookie, milk.
Friday: Pigs in a blanket, corn, broccoli, fresh fruit, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Cheeseburger or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, french fries, fresh fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Goulash or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, green beans, pineapple, milk.
Wednesday: Popcorn chicken or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, tri taters, cooked carrots, pears, milk.
Thursday: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, corn, applesauce, milk.
Friday: Chicken taquitos or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, peaches, salad, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Donuts; teriyaki bites.
Tuesday: Breakfast on a stick; crispitos.
Wednesday: Pop tart; deli sub.
Thursday: Egg waffle; pork patty.
Friday: Breakfast pizza; popcorn chicken.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Pancakes; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, dinner roll
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs; crispitos.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, fries.
Thursday: Oatmeal rounds; chicken wraps, chips.
Friday: Donuts; macaroni and cheese, corn bread, muffins.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Breakfast bar; Pizza Put pizza, lettuce salad, pears, bread stick.
Tuesday: Donut; ham patty sandwich, baked beans, potato wedge, apple sauce cups.
Wednesday: Pancake stick; turkey sub, Doritos, apple slices, sugar cookie.
Thursday: Cinnamon roll; barbecue rib sandwich, tater tots, grapes, chocolate chip cookie.
Friday: French toast sticks; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, tropical fruit.
North Bend Central Schools
Tuesday: Pop tarts; cheeseburger, baked beans, chips.
Wednesday: Long john; crispitos with cheese sauce, Spanish rice.
Thursday: Combo bar; pulled pork sandwich, tater tots.
Friday: A+ biscuit; chicken patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Whole grain breakfast pizza or cold cereal, fruit, juice and milk; mandarin orange chicken with rice, oriental vegetables, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12.
Tuesday: Pancake on a stick or cold cereal, fruit, juice and milk; chicken fajitas, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or Chinese chicken salad for grades 7-12.
Wednesday: Cheese omelet, hash brown potato cubes, whole grain toast, fruit, juice and milk; cheese pizza (K-6), pepperoni or buffalo chicken pizza (7-12), fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or Chinese chicken salad for grades 7-12.
Thursday: Strawberry cream cheese bagel or cold cereal, fruit, juice and milk; cheeseburger, fries, baked beans, fruit, juice and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or Chinese chicken salad for grades 7-12.
Friday: Yogurt parfait or cold cereal, fruit, juice and milk; deli sub sandwich bar, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or Chinese chicken salad for grades 7-12.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Cherry turnovers; beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, peaches.
Tuesday: Mini pancakes; cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple.
Wednesday: Apple frudel; turkey wrap, chips, baby carrots, pears.
Thursday: Banana bread; crispito, refried beans, lettuce, mixed fruit.
Friday: Cereal/toast; hamburger, french fries, corn, apricots.