Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Aug. 21-25
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: French toast sticks, sausage patty, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Orange chicken rice bowl, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Friday: French bread pepperoni pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Cheese pizza, corn, potato smiles, fruit juice, milk.
Tuesday: Breaded pork patty on a bun, carrots, romaine lettuce, apple, milk.
Wednesday: French toast sticks and sausage, tri tater, mixed fruit, dragon punch, milk.
Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, green beans, baby carrots, peaches, baked Cheetos, milk.
Friday: Chicken tenders, baby carrots, apple, romaine lettuce, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Pop Tarts; hot dog on a bun and baked beans.
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs; walking taco with churro.
Wednesday: Eggo waffle; breaded chicken sandwich, smile fries and cheesy vegetables.
Thursday: Yogurt and granola; pullaparts with marinara sauce.
Friday: Cinnamon roll; barbecue rib sandwich and coleslaw.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: French toast; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and a dinner roll. Preschool – cereal and pineapple; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, peas and a dinner roll.
Tuesday: Breakfast pizza; cavatina, breadstick. Preschool – muffin and mixed fruit; cavatina, corn and pears.
Wednesday: Eggs and toast; chicken sandwich and hash browns. Preschool – bagel and mandarin oranges; chicken sandwich, hash brown and pineapple.
Thursday: Biscuits and sausage gravy; tacos and fiesta beans. Preschool – French toast and apples; fiestada, green beans and peaches.
Friday: Doughnuts; fiestadas.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Cheese omelette; fiestada, corn, pears and breadstick.
Tuesday: Pancake stick; taco, green beans, apple sauce, and peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Wednesday: Yogurt and cheese stick; hamburger or cheeseburger, tater tots, strawberry cup and graham crackers.
Thursday: Mini bagels; meatball sub, chips, tropical fruit and Rice Krispie.
Friday: Scrambled eggs and ham; macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, grapes and chocolate chip cookie.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Cheese omelet and toast; mini corn dogs and baked beans.
Tuesday: Cinnamon rolls; Italian dunkers with sauce and California blend vegetables.
Wednesday: Power bites; crispito with cheese sauce and broccoli.
Thursday: A+ biscuit; chicken fried steak dinner, corn and dinner roll.
Friday: Choice of muffin; walking tacos and black beans and rice.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: French toast, cereal, sausage links, apple juice, diced peaches and milk; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Tuesday: Pancake on a stick, bagel, fruit juice, mixed fruit and milk; sloppy joes, potato salad, chips, baked beans, strawberry fluff and milk.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza, cereal bar, grape juice, apple sauce and milk; crispitos, french fries, broccoli and cheese, grapes and milk.
Thursday: Cereal bar, yogurt, dragon fruit, pineapple and milk; mini corn dogs, macaroni and cheese, green beans, mixed berries and milk.
Friday: Breakfast casserole, cereal, mango juice, sliced pears and milk; nacho bar, Mexican rice, mixed fruit and milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Combo bar; beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas and apricots.
Tuesday: Not available.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; turkey wrap, chips, baby carrots and pears.
Thursday: Mini waffles; macaroni and cheese, dinner roll, green beans and mixed fruit.
Friday: Cereal and toast; quesadilla, rice, corn, peaches.