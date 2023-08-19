Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Aug. 21-25

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: French toast sticks, sausage patty, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Orange chicken rice bowl, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Friday: French bread pepperoni pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Cheese pizza, corn, potato smiles, fruit juice, milk.

Tuesday: Breaded pork patty on a bun, carrots, romaine lettuce, apple, milk.

Wednesday: French toast sticks and sausage, tri tater, mixed fruit, dragon punch, milk.

Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, green beans, baby carrots, peaches, baked Cheetos, milk.

Friday: Chicken tenders, baby carrots, apple, romaine lettuce, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Pop Tarts; hot dog on a bun and baked beans.

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs; walking taco with churro.

Wednesday: Eggo waffle; breaded chicken sandwich, smile fries and cheesy vegetables.

Thursday: Yogurt and granola; pullaparts with marinara sauce.

Friday: Cinnamon roll; barbecue rib sandwich and coleslaw.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: French toast; popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and a dinner roll. Preschool – cereal and pineapple; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, peas and a dinner roll.

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza; cavatina, breadstick. Preschool – muffin and mixed fruit; cavatina, corn and pears.

Wednesday: Eggs and toast; chicken sandwich and hash browns. Preschool – bagel and mandarin oranges; chicken sandwich, hash brown and pineapple.

Thursday: Biscuits and sausage gravy; tacos and fiesta beans. Preschool – French toast and apples; fiestada, green beans and peaches.

Friday: Doughnuts; fiestadas.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Cheese omelette; fiestada, corn, pears and breadstick.

Tuesday: Pancake stick; taco, green beans, apple sauce, and peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Wednesday: Yogurt and cheese stick; hamburger or cheeseburger, tater tots, strawberry cup and graham crackers.

Thursday: Mini bagels; meatball sub, chips, tropical fruit and Rice Krispie.

Friday: Scrambled eggs and ham; macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, grapes and chocolate chip cookie.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Cheese omelet and toast; mini corn dogs and baked beans.

Tuesday: Cinnamon rolls; Italian dunkers with sauce and California blend vegetables.

Wednesday: Power bites; crispito with cheese sauce and broccoli.

Thursday: A+ biscuit; chicken fried steak dinner, corn and dinner roll.

Friday: Choice of muffin; walking tacos and black beans and rice.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: French toast, cereal, sausage links, apple juice, diced peaches and milk; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, dinner roll, fruit and milk.

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick, bagel, fruit juice, mixed fruit and milk; sloppy joes, potato salad, chips, baked beans, strawberry fluff and milk.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza, cereal bar, grape juice, apple sauce and milk; crispitos, french fries, broccoli and cheese, grapes and milk.

Thursday: Cereal bar, yogurt, dragon fruit, pineapple and milk; mini corn dogs, macaroni and cheese, green beans, mixed berries and milk.

Friday: Breakfast casserole, cereal, mango juice, sliced pears and milk; nacho bar, Mexican rice, mixed fruit and milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Combo bar; beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas and apricots.

Tuesday: Not available.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; turkey wrap, chips, baby carrots and pears.

Thursday: Mini waffles; macaroni and cheese, dinner roll, green beans and mixed fruit.

Friday: Cereal and toast; quesadilla, rice, corn, peaches.