 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School breakfast and lunch menus for Aug. 23-27
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

School breakfast and lunch menus for Aug. 23-27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Aug. 23.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll, milk.

Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, curly fries, fruit, milk.

Friday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Crispito with sauce, corn, potato smiles, fruit juice, milk.

Tuesday: Breaded pork patty on a bun, carrots, romaine lettuce, apple, milk.

Wednesday: French toast sticks and sausage, tri tater, mixed fruit, fruitable juice plus, milk.

Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, green beans, baby carrots, peaches, baked Cheetos, milk.

Friday: Yogurt, string cheese, crescent roll, corn, mixed vegetables, apple, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Hot dog or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, french fries, mixed fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken gravy over mashed potatoes or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cooked carrots, pineapple, bread, milk.

Wednesday: French toast sticks or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, sausage link, tater tots, strawberry cup, milk.

Thursday: Toasted ham and cheese or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, baked beans, smiley fries, pears, milk.

Friday: Pepperoni pizza or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, salad, mandarin oranges, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: UBR cookie; breaded beef patty.

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs; macaroni and cheese.

Wednesday: Blueberry muffin; grilled chicken.

Thursday: Eggo pancake; orange chicken.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Friday: Taquitos; cheese pizza.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: French toast; cavatina breadstick.

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs; sub sandwich, chips.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwich, fries.

Thursday: Breakfast crispitos; tacos, churros.

Friday: Donuts; pizza.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Egg bites; Mr. Rib, tri tater, baked beans.

Tuesday: French toast sticks; mini tacos with cheese, tater tots.

Wednesday: Power bites; chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, peas.

Thursday: Coffee cake; pizza, mixed vegetables.

Friday: Biscuits and gravy; pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, roll.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Whole grain biscuits and sausage gravy or cold cereal, fruit, juice and milk; grilled cheese, tomato soup, potato wedges, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 and chef choice salad for grades 7-12.

Tuesday: Whole grain dutch waffle with blueberry sauce and whip cream or cold cereal, fruit, juice and milk; crispitos, curly fries, broccoli and cheese, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or Chinese chicken salad for grades 7-12.

Wednesday: Breakfast tac-go or cold cereal, fruit, juice and milk; chicken nuggets, tri tater, green beans, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.

Thursday: Mini maple pancakes or cold cereal, fruit, juice and milk; pulled pork sandwich, sidewinder fries, baked beans, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.

Friday: Yogurt parfait or cold cereal, fruit, juice and milk; beef fiestada pizza, apple churro, corn, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Biscuits and gravy; barbecue pork sandwich, chips, baked beans, peaches.

Tuesday: Pop tarts; chicken strips, curly fries, corn, apricots.

Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich; hamburger pizza, breadsticks, lettuce, pineapple.

Thursday: Cinnamon rolls; macaroni and cheese, dinner rolls, peas, applesauce.

Friday: Cereal/toast; hot ham and cheese, chips, baby carrots, pears.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin gives Merkel flowers as they meet in Kremlin

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News