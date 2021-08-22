School breakfast and lunch menus for Aug. 23-27

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Aug. 23.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll, milk.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, curly fries, fruit, milk.
Friday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Crispito with sauce, corn, potato smiles, fruit juice, milk.
Tuesday: Breaded pork patty on a bun, carrots, romaine lettuce, apple, milk.
Wednesday: French toast sticks and sausage, tri tater, mixed fruit, fruitable juice plus, milk.
Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, green beans, baby carrots, peaches, baked Cheetos, milk.
Friday: Yogurt, string cheese, crescent roll, corn, mixed vegetables, apple, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Hot dog or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, french fries, mixed fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken gravy over mashed potatoes or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cooked carrots, pineapple, bread, milk.
Wednesday: French toast sticks or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, sausage link, tater tots, strawberry cup, milk.
Thursday: Toasted ham and cheese or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, baked beans, smiley fries, pears, milk.
Friday: Pepperoni pizza or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, salad, mandarin oranges, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: UBR cookie; breaded beef patty.
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs; macaroni and cheese.
Wednesday: Blueberry muffin; grilled chicken.
Thursday: Eggo pancake; orange chicken.
Friday: Taquitos; cheese pizza.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: French toast; cavatina breadstick.
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs; sub sandwich, chips.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwich, fries.
Thursday: Breakfast crispitos; tacos, churros.
Friday: Donuts; pizza.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Egg bites; Mr. Rib, tri tater, baked beans.
Tuesday: French toast sticks; mini tacos with cheese, tater tots.
Wednesday: Power bites; chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, peas.
Thursday: Coffee cake; pizza, mixed vegetables.
Friday: Biscuits and gravy; pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, roll.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Whole grain biscuits and sausage gravy or cold cereal, fruit, juice and milk; grilled cheese, tomato soup, potato wedges, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 and chef choice salad for grades 7-12.
Tuesday: Whole grain dutch waffle with blueberry sauce and whip cream or cold cereal, fruit, juice and milk; crispitos, curly fries, broccoli and cheese, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or Chinese chicken salad for grades 7-12.
Wednesday: Breakfast tac-go or cold cereal, fruit, juice and milk; chicken nuggets, tri tater, green beans, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.
Thursday: Mini maple pancakes or cold cereal, fruit, juice and milk; pulled pork sandwich, sidewinder fries, baked beans, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.
Friday: Yogurt parfait or cold cereal, fruit, juice and milk; beef fiestada pizza, apple churro, corn, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef salad for grades 7-12.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Biscuits and gravy; barbecue pork sandwich, chips, baked beans, peaches.
Tuesday: Pop tarts; chicken strips, curly fries, corn, apricots.
Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich; hamburger pizza, breadsticks, lettuce, pineapple.
Thursday: Cinnamon rolls; macaroni and cheese, dinner rolls, peas, applesauce.
Friday: Cereal/toast; hot ham and cheese, chips, baby carrots, pears.