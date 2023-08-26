Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 1
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Chicken patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak, dinner roll, baby potatoes, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, garlic breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Hot dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Cheese quesadilla, churro, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, green beans, applesauce, romaine lettuce, cornbread muffin, milk.
People are also reading…
Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, carrots, pears, milk.
Thursday: Fiestada, corn, mixed vegetables, apples, milk.
Friday: Pizza sticks and sauce, mixed vegetables, oven fries, fresh fruit, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Cereal bar; chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, roll and corn.
Tuesday: Breakfast sandwich; crispitos, Spanish rice and nacho cheese.
Wednesday: Combo bar; chicken and waffles, and Brussel sprouts.
Thursday: Mini doughnuts; mini corn dogs and baked beans.
Friday: No school.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Banana bread; hot beef, mashed potatoes and dinner roll. Preschool – cereal and raisins; hot beef, mashed potatoes, mixed fruit and dinner roll.
Tuesday: Breakfast pizza; macaroni and cheese and cornbread muffin. Preschool – yogurt, graham crackers and peaches; macaroni and cheese, cornbread muffin and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Eggs and toast; crispy chicken wrap and chips. Preschool – Tortilla/cream cheese wrap and pineapple; chicken strips, tater tots and fresh fruit.
Thursday: Pancake on a stick; raviolis and breadsticks. Preschool – cornbread muffin and pears; raviolis, green beans and peaches.
Friday: No school.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Parfait; sloppy joe, french fries, baked beans, mixed berries.
Tuesday: Breakfast bar; corn dog, tri potato, pineapple, sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Cinnamon roll; walk-in taco, corn, apple slices, peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Thursday: Sausage biscuit; spaghetti, peas, cantaloupe, garlic bread.
Friday: Doughnut; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, pears, dinner roll.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: French toast sticks; chicken nuggets, tater tots, green beans.
Tuesday: Combo bar; pizza and pasta, vegetable.
Wednesday: Choice of bagel; chicken fajita, queso, vegetable.
Thursday: Yogurt parfait; breakfast for lunch.
Friday: Not available.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Assorted danishes; cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple.
Tuesday: Pancake on a stick; barbecue pork sandwich, chips, corn, peaches.
Wednesday: Bagels and cream cheese; walking taco, lettuce, cookie, mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Long johns; chef salad, breadsticks, baby carrots, pears.
Friday: Cereal and toast; hamburger, chips, baked beans, apricots.