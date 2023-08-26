Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 1

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Chicken patty on a bun, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Salisbury steak, dinner roll, baby potatoes, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, garlic breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Hot dog, chips, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Cheese quesadilla, churro, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, green beans, applesauce, romaine lettuce, cornbread muffin, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, carrots, pears, milk.

Thursday: Fiestada, corn, mixed vegetables, apples, milk.

Friday: Pizza sticks and sauce, mixed vegetables, oven fries, fresh fruit, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Cereal bar; chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, roll and corn.

Tuesday: Breakfast sandwich; crispitos, Spanish rice and nacho cheese.

Wednesday: Combo bar; chicken and waffles, and Brussel sprouts.

Thursday: Mini doughnuts; mini corn dogs and baked beans.

Friday: No school.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Banana bread; hot beef, mashed potatoes and dinner roll. Preschool – cereal and raisins; hot beef, mashed potatoes, mixed fruit and dinner roll.

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza; macaroni and cheese and cornbread muffin. Preschool – yogurt, graham crackers and peaches; macaroni and cheese, cornbread muffin and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Eggs and toast; crispy chicken wrap and chips. Preschool – Tortilla/cream cheese wrap and pineapple; chicken strips, tater tots and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Pancake on a stick; raviolis and breadsticks. Preschool – cornbread muffin and pears; raviolis, green beans and peaches.

Friday: No school.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Parfait; sloppy joe, french fries, baked beans, mixed berries.

Tuesday: Breakfast bar; corn dog, tri potato, pineapple, sugar cookie.

Wednesday: Cinnamon roll; walk-in taco, corn, apple slices, peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Thursday: Sausage biscuit; spaghetti, peas, cantaloupe, garlic bread.

Friday: Doughnut; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, pears, dinner roll.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: French toast sticks; chicken nuggets, tater tots, green beans.

Tuesday: Combo bar; pizza and pasta, vegetable.

Wednesday: Choice of bagel; chicken fajita, queso, vegetable.

Thursday: Yogurt parfait; breakfast for lunch.

Friday: Not available.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Assorted danishes; cherry blossom chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple.

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick; barbecue pork sandwich, chips, corn, peaches.

Wednesday: Bagels and cream cheese; walking taco, lettuce, cookie, mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Long johns; chef salad, breadsticks, baby carrots, pears.

Friday: Cereal and toast; hamburger, chips, baked beans, apricots.