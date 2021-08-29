School breakfast and lunch menus for Aug. 30-Sept. 3

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Aug. 30.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Beef and noodles, breadstick, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken fried chicken, cheese breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Beef fiestada, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: French dip with au jus, tri tater, fruit, milk.
Friday: Cheese quesadilla, churro, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, baby carrots, applesauce, romaine lettuce, milk.
Wednesday: Mini waffles and sausage, tri potato, diced peaches, dragon punch, milk.
Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, corn, broccoli, mixed fruit, Rice Krispy treat, milk.
Friday: Pizza sticks and sauce, mixed vegetables, oven fries, fresh fruit, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Waffle sticks; hot dog.
Tuesday: Cereal bar; walking taco.
Wednesday: Stuffed bagel; barbecue rib.
Thursday: Breakfast sandwich; chicken drumstick.
Friday: Donut holes; cheeseburger.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: French toast tornado; hot beef, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs; raviolis, breadsticks.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; meatball subs.
Thursday: Pancake on a stick; nachos, breadsticks.
Friday: No school.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Whole grain breakfast pizza or cold cereal, fruit, juice and milk; teriyaki chicken and rice, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 and tuna salad for grades 7-12.
Tuesday: Whole grain pancakes and sausage or cold cereal, fruit, juice and milk. Tater tot nachos, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or tuna salad for grades 7-12.
Wednesday: Cheese omelet or cold cereal, hash brown potato cubes, whole grain toast, fruit, juice and milk; chicken alfredo, garlic bread stick, spinach salad, fruit, vegetable and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or tuna salad for grades 7-12.
Thursday: Cherry frudel or cold cereal, fruit, juice and milk; cheese quesadilla and refried beans, fruit, vegetables and fruit. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or tuna salad for grades 7-12.
Friday: Trix yogurt and cold cereal, fruit, juice and milk; chicken nuggets, tri tater, corn, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef’s choice for grades 7-12.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Combo bar; Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, apricots.
Tuesday: Assorted Danishes; nachos, refried beans, lettuce, tropical fruit.
Wednesday: Cherry frudel; tater tot casserole, green beans, dinner roll, peaches.
Thursday: Waffles; teriyaki chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookies.
Friday: Cereal and toast; chicken strips, chips, celery and peanut butter, mixed fruit.