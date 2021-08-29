 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School breakfast and lunch menus for Aug. 30-Sept. 3
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

School breakfast and lunch menus for Aug. 30-Sept. 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Aug. 30.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Beef and noodles, breadstick, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken fried chicken, cheese breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Beef fiestada, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: French dip with au jus, tri tater, fruit, milk.

Friday: Cheese quesadilla, churro, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit juice, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, baby carrots, applesauce, romaine lettuce, milk.

Wednesday: Mini waffles and sausage, tri potato, diced peaches, dragon punch, milk.

Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, corn, broccoli, mixed fruit, Rice Krispy treat, milk.

Friday: Pizza sticks and sauce, mixed vegetables, oven fries, fresh fruit, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Waffle sticks; hot dog.

Tuesday: Cereal bar; walking taco.

Wednesday: Stuffed bagel; barbecue rib.

Thursday: Breakfast sandwich; chicken drumstick.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Friday: Donut holes; cheeseburger.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: French toast tornado; hot beef, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs; raviolis, breadsticks.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; meatball subs.

Thursday: Pancake on a stick; nachos, breadsticks.

Friday: No school.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Whole grain breakfast pizza or cold cereal, fruit, juice and milk; teriyaki chicken and rice, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 and tuna salad for grades 7-12.

Tuesday: Whole grain pancakes and sausage or cold cereal, fruit, juice and milk. Tater tot nachos, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or tuna salad for grades 7-12.

Wednesday: Cheese omelet or cold cereal, hash brown potato cubes, whole grain toast, fruit, juice and milk; chicken alfredo, garlic bread stick, spinach salad, fruit, vegetable and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or tuna salad for grades 7-12.

Thursday: Cherry frudel or cold cereal, fruit, juice and milk; cheese quesadilla and refried beans, fruit, vegetables and fruit. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or tuna salad for grades 7-12.

Friday: Trix yogurt and cold cereal, fruit, juice and milk; chicken nuggets, tri tater, corn, fruit, vegetables and milk. Option of peanut butter and jelly sandwich for grades 6-12 or chef’s choice for grades 7-12.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Combo bar; Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, apricots.

Tuesday: Assorted Danishes; nachos, refried beans, lettuce, tropical fruit.

Wednesday: Cherry frudel; tater tot casserole, green beans, dinner roll, peaches.

Thursday: Waffles; teriyaki chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, fortune cookies.

Friday: Cereal and toast; chicken strips, chips, celery and peanut butter, mixed fruit.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. strikes Islamic State in Afghanistan

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News