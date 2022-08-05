 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School breakfast and lunch menus for Aug. 8-12

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Aug. 8-12.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Wednesday: Chicken tenders, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Crispito with cheese sauce, tater tots, fruit, milk.

Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.

Logan View Public Schools

Thursday: Mini cinnis; corn dogs.

Friday: Donuts; fiestadas.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Thursday: Muffins and yogurt; hamburgers, chips, baby carrots, oranges.

Friday: Cereal/toast; macaroni and cheese, dinner rolls, corn, mixed fruit.

