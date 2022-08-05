School breakfast and lunch menus for Aug. 8-12

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Aug. 8-12.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Wednesday: Chicken tenders, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Crispito with cheese sauce, tater tots, fruit, milk.
Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.
Logan View Public Schools
Thursday: Mini cinnis; corn dogs.
Friday: Donuts; fiestadas.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Thursday: Muffins and yogurt; hamburgers, chips, baby carrots, oranges.
Friday: Cereal/toast; macaroni and cheese, dinner rolls, corn, mixed fruit.
