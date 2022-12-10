 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School breakfast and lunch menus for Dec. 12-16

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Dec. 12-16

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Mini corn dogs, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, baby potatoes, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Orange chicken rice bowl, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Spiral ham, baby potatoes, corn, dinner roll, fruit, milk.

Friday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Pepperoni pizza, juice, applesauce, carrots, goldfish crackers, milk.

Tuesday: Hot dogs on a bun, tater tots, green beans, diced peaches, milk.

Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, broccoli, mixed fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken tenders, oven fries, potato chips, peas, pears, milk.

Friday: Garlic french pizza with sauce, mixed vegetables, potato smiles, peach cups, milk.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Mashed potato day.

Tuesday: Chicken noodle soup or broccoli cheese soup.

Wednesday: Spaghetti.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets, popcorn chicken or chicken strips.

Friday: Pullaparts.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: French toast; popcorn chicken, potatoes, dinner rolls.

Tuesday: Eggs, toast; meatball subs.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; barbecue chicken sandwich.

Thursday: Dutch waffles; corn dogs, hash browns.

Friday: Doughnuts; quesadilla.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Nutrition bar; pizza, lettuce salad, mango, breadstick.

Tuesday: French toast; corn dog, sweet potato fries, grapes, sugar cookie.

Wednesday: Cinnamon roll; walking taco, peas, applesauce, peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Thursday: Doughnuts; sub sandwich, chips, strawberry cup, graham crackers.

Friday: Breakfast bar; pork chop, stuffing, corn, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, cherry tart.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Combo bars; pizza, California vegetable blend.

Tuesday: A+ biscuit; meatball sub, baked beans.

Wednesday: Cheese omelet, sausage and toast; popcorn chicken, french fries, vegetable.

Thursday: Dutch waffle; chili, cinnamon roll.

Friday: Pretzel with cheese; oriental day, rice, carrots.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Mini cinni; beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, pears.

Tuesday: Breakfast sandwich; chili, cinnamon roll, fruit cup, peaches.

Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy; tater tot bar, dinner roll, cooked broccoli, pineapple.

Thursday: Muffins and yogurt; hamburger pizza, breadstick, lettuce, mixed fruit.

Friday: Cereal and toast; quesadilla, chips and salsa, corn, apricots.

