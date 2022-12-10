School breakfast and lunch menus for Dec. 12-16

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Dec. 12-16
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Mini corn dogs, tater tots, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Breaded beef patty on a bun, baby potatoes, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Orange chicken rice bowl, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Spiral ham, baby potatoes, corn, dinner roll, fruit, milk.
Friday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Pepperoni pizza, juice, applesauce, carrots, goldfish crackers, milk.
Tuesday: Hot dogs on a bun, tater tots, green beans, diced peaches, milk.
Wednesday: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, broccoli, mixed fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken tenders, oven fries, potato chips, peas, pears, milk.
Friday: Garlic french pizza with sauce, mixed vegetables, potato smiles, peach cups, milk.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Mashed potato day.
Tuesday: Chicken noodle soup or broccoli cheese soup.
Wednesday: Spaghetti.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, popcorn chicken or chicken strips.
Friday: Pullaparts.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: French toast; popcorn chicken, potatoes, dinner rolls.
Tuesday: Eggs, toast; meatball subs.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; barbecue chicken sandwich.
Thursday: Dutch waffles; corn dogs, hash browns.
Friday: Doughnuts; quesadilla.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Nutrition bar; pizza, lettuce salad, mango, breadstick.
Tuesday: French toast; corn dog, sweet potato fries, grapes, sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Cinnamon roll; walking taco, peas, applesauce, peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Thursday: Doughnuts; sub sandwich, chips, strawberry cup, graham crackers.
Friday: Breakfast bar; pork chop, stuffing, corn, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, cherry tart.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Combo bars; pizza, California vegetable blend.
Tuesday: A+ biscuit; meatball sub, baked beans.
Wednesday: Cheese omelet, sausage and toast; popcorn chicken, french fries, vegetable.
Thursday: Dutch waffle; chili, cinnamon roll.
Friday: Pretzel with cheese; oriental day, rice, carrots.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Mini cinni; beef patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, pears.
Tuesday: Breakfast sandwich; chili, cinnamon roll, fruit cup, peaches.
Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy; tater tot bar, dinner roll, cooked broccoli, pineapple.
Thursday: Muffins and yogurt; hamburger pizza, breadstick, lettuce, mixed fruit.
Friday: Cereal and toast; quesadilla, chips and salsa, corn, apricots.