School breakfast and lunch menus for Dec. 19-23

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Dec. 19-23
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Salisbury steak, dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, garlic breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: French toast, sausage, syrup cup, dragon juice, tri potato, mixed fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, juice, corn, mixed vegetables, milk.
Wednesday: Deli ham sandwich, vegetable, peas, diced pears, milk.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Cheeseburger.
Tuesday: Corn dog.
Wednesday: Fiestadas.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Mini cinnis; macaroni and cheese, corn bread, muffin.
Tuesday: Eggs, toast; raviolis.
Wednesday: Cook’s choice; fiestadas.
Thursday: Cook’s choice; sack lunch.
Friday: No school.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Pop Tart; hot dog, baked beans, tri potato, peach cup.
Tuesday: Pancake stick; crispito with cheese, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday: Mini bagels; ham patty sandwich, tater tots, pineapple, Rice Krispie.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Eggstravaganza and muffin; cheeseburger, baked beans.
Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy; grilled chicken, rice pilaf, corn.
Wednesday: Tornados; calzone, garlic butter, noodles, green beans.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Bagels with cream cheese; beef stew, dinner roll, cookies, apricots.
Tuesday: Apple frudel; walking taco, refried beans, cookies, pears.
Wednesday: Breakfast rounds; turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, dinner roll, fluff.
Thursday: Cereal and toast; corn dogs, chips, baby carrots, peaches.
Friday: No school.