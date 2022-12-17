 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School breakfast and lunch menus for Dec. 19-23

Lunch Menus

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Dec. 19-23

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Salisbury steak, dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, garlic breadstick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: French toast, sausage, syrup cup, dragon juice, tri potato, mixed fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, juice, corn, mixed vegetables, milk.

Wednesday: Deli ham sandwich, vegetable, peas, diced pears, milk.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Cheeseburger.

Tuesday: Corn dog.

Wednesday: Fiestadas.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Mini cinnis; macaroni and cheese, corn bread, muffin.

Tuesday: Eggs, toast; raviolis.

Wednesday: Cook’s choice; fiestadas.

Thursday: Cook’s choice; sack lunch.

Friday: No school.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Pop Tart; hot dog, baked beans, tri potato, peach cup.

Tuesday: Pancake stick; crispito with cheese, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges, chocolate chip cookie.

Wednesday: Mini bagels; ham patty sandwich, tater tots, pineapple, Rice Krispie.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Eggstravaganza and muffin; cheeseburger, baked beans.

Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy; grilled chicken, rice pilaf, corn.

Wednesday: Tornados; calzone, garlic butter, noodles, green beans.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Bagels with cream cheese; beef stew, dinner roll, cookies, apricots.

Tuesday: Apple frudel; walking taco, refried beans, cookies, pears.

Wednesday: Breakfast rounds; turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, dinner roll, fluff.

Thursday: Cereal and toast; corn dogs, chips, baby carrots, peaches.

Friday: No school.

