School breakfast and lunch menus for Dec. 5-9

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Dec. 5-9

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: French toast sticks, sausage patty, yogurt, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Wednesday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, fruit, vegetable, dinner roll, milk.

Thursday: Chicken tenders, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Pizza sticks and sauce, mixed vegetables, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Taco casserole, corn, apple juice, peas, milk.

Wednesday: Corn dog, carrots, au gratin potatoes, applesauce, milk.

Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, seasoned fries, baby carrots, juice, Doritos, milk.

Friday: Chicken nuggets, baked beans, peaches, salad mix, cornbread, milk.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Waffles; chicken nuggets, potatoes, dinner rolls.

Tuesday: Eggs, toast; chicken Alfredo, breadsticks.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; hamburgers, hash browns.

Thursday: Biscuits and gravy; crispitos, breadsticks.

Friday: Doughnuts; chicken wraps.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Waffle; hamburger or cheeseburger, smiley fries, grapes, graham crackers.

Tuesday: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich; chicken alfredo, green beans, frozen fruit cup, garlic bread.

Wednesday: Tornado; biscuits and sausage gravy, hash brown, oranges, oatmeal cookie.

Thursday: Sausage and hash brown; barbecue rib sandwich, corn, apple slices, chocolate chip cookie.

Friday: Egg biscuit; burrito with cheese, lettuce salad, pineapple, Rice Krispie.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Power bites; deli sandwich, chips, carrots.

Tuesday: Choice of muffin; spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans.

Wednesday: Pancake and sausage patty; ham and scalloped potatoes, broccoli.

Thursday: Yogurt parfait; chef’s choice.

Friday: Breakfast croissant sandwich; Mr. Rib, french fries.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Scrambled eggs, toast, cereal, apple sauce, mango juice, milk; tater tot casserole, green beans, mixed fruit, lettuce salad, cake, milk.

Tuesday: Waffles, cereal bar, sliced peaches, dragon fruit, milk; crispy chicken sandwich, french fries, peas, diced pears, milk.

Wednesday: Turnovers, cereal, diced pears, apple juice, milk; rotini with meat sauce, apple sauce, mixed vegetables, garlic bread, milk.

Thursday: Breakfast burrito, cereal bar, fruit, grape juice, milk; grilled cheese, tomato soup, vegetable sticks, fruit, milk.

Friday: Doughnuts, yogurt parfaits, orange/tangerine juice, diced peaches, milk; pizza, salad, tri taters, Jell-O, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Mini waffles; Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, pears.

Tuesday: Cherry frudel; chicken strips, curly fries, green beans, apricots.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; barbecue pork sandwich, chips, baked beans, mixed fruit.

Thursday: Combo bar; cream chicken over biscuits, peas, cookies, peaches.

Friday: Cereal and toast; chicken sandwich, chips, corn, pineapple.

